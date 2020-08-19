Sen. Wil Castro is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Aug. 12, the Legislature announced that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. That prompted testing of others as the Legislature worked with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services on contact tracing.

Sen. Clynt Ridgell has yet to be tested, but said he will submit to a test following the disclosure from Sen. Castro, according to Phil Leon Guerrero, senior policy advisor to Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee. Two senators are awaiting their test results and all others have tested negative.

See Sen. Castro’s press release in full below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 19, 2020

(Barrigada, Guam) - The following statement is from Senator Wil Castro

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at approximately 11:00 p.m., I received official notice informing all senators and employees of the legislature that an employee of the Guam Legislature tested positive for Covid-19. The Guam Congress Building was consequently closed in order to protect all concerned.

On Friday evening, I started to experience two symptoms of the virus, namely, fever and body aches. I immediately self-isolated as a precaution.

On Tuesday, August 18, I tested at the DPHSS Northern Regional Clinic in Dededo and was informed later that afternoon that I was found to be positive for the virus. As of the time of this release I am no longer experiencing symptoms of the virus. I am in good health but remain in isolation at home.

In accordance with Executive Order 2020-27 relative to declaring PCOR1 status, my office was temporarily closed effective starting Monday, August 17 to Friday, August 28, 2020 but we continue to take calls and work remotely.

The public will be informed of any changes to this telework schedule as we progress.

I am complying with all contact tracing requirements to mitigate any risk of spreading the virus.

I humbly encourage everyone to participate in the testing being provided at no out of pocket cost to local residents, to wash your hands, wear your mask and practice social distancing. We must implement these necessary safety precautions to keep our loved ones and our community safe.

May God’s hand be upon those who are stricken with this debilitating virus that they heal swiftly and fully.

God be with our people as we deal with the effects of this pandemic upon our lives and livelihoods.