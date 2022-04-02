Sen. Duenas on treatment of resolution to end health emergency: "What a disgusting display"

"What a disgusting display," Sen. Chris Duenas said during extension of remarks near the end of session Friday night.

Duenas had introduced Resolution 291-36, which would bring an end to Guam's longstanding public health emergency. As he spoke, a visibly upset Duenas called out some colleagues for acting "disingenuous."

"I've acted in good faith throughout this entire session, working with my colleagues. Yes, we've had disagreements. But this, I'm going to tell you Speaker (Therese Terlaje), is a game. It's a game and it's a shame," Duenas said.

A public hearing on the resolution was held Wednesday, after lawmakers recessed session to engross bills for voting. Testimony on the resolution was mixed, with some in favor and some against.

On Friday, Speaker Therese Terlaje issued a release stating that the resolution was reported out of the Committee on Health, which she chairs, and it would be up to the sponsor to place the resolution on the session agenda.

"I have treated this resolution with utmost speed in order for the sponsor to be able to act on it during this session if it is truly urgent and if it has enough votes to move forward," Terlaje stated.

Duenas didn't make a motion to place Resolution 291 on the agenda. He said it would be irresponsible to act on a serious resolution on a Friday, with the weekend ahead of them, "in the dark of night."

"Some of my friends here can say wait a minute ... how come you didn't motion? I didn't motion because I don't do business like that. I don't play chicken with the people's lives," Duenas said.

Instead, the senator said he would call for a special session on the resolution. They would need input from administration officials through a Committee of the Whole meeting before proceeding, he added.

"Would you think they would come down here tonight? I don't think so Speaker," Duenas said.

Terlaje took a moment to breath as she responded during her remarks, stating that she wanted "to be calm" as she took exception to Duenas' statements.

"I do not see the dark of night. Yes the sun just set, but this is not the dark of night. We are voting as we are allowed by standing rules and by law," Terlaje said, adding that she didn't hear Duenas object to her or her staff working long hours to hold the public hearing on the resolution, or place out the nearly 300 page committee report.

If a matter is urgent, there is no need to wait, unless there is "some other intention," the speaker added, commenting that she had acted in good faith.

"If there is something urgent that needs to be done, then let's have it ... instead of complaining," Terlaje said, her voice raised.

"I, for one, am ready to act on any motion that needs to be made on those. We have done our part as a committee ... We are here," she added later. "I would just ask that if there's any action that needs to be done, that senators make themselves present and put forth the motions that they want. And not impune the character of any person in here."

Resolution 291 was co-sponsored by Sens. James Moylan, Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown and Telo Taitague - nearly all of the Republican legislative minority.

But Duenas said even sponsors did not say to pass the resolution. Duenas did not name anyone, but he, Brown and Taitague are part of the legislative health committee. Per the committee report, three senators preferred to report out only, while two preferred the resolution to pass - Duenas and Brown. There was no vote from Taitague.

"I don't know the game being played, but I don't play games," Duenas said.

Later, as he told the speaker that he did not believe administration officials would come down Friday night, Duenas told colleagues to "not be disingenuous in what we do."

"Let's not be a sponsor and put on the report to report out only," he added, although it was unclear who he was referring to.

Since her initial declaration in March 2020, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has issued multiple orders and public health guidelines, "the effects of which were to arbitrarily and capriciously 'lock down' the island, destroy commerce, restrict the liberty of citizens, isolate and quarantine people and generally abuse whatever authority is available" through local statutes, Resolution 291 states.

At a media conference held hours before Wednesday's public hearing, Leon Guerrero stressed that ending pandemic restrictions is not the same as ending a formally declared public health emergency.

The official designation makes Guam eligible for federal financial and technical assistance, she said, including more than $2 million a month in increased benefits for clients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.