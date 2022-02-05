Sen. Frank F. Blas Jr. on Friday said he's considering running for governor, while also weighing a run for reelection as senator.

"I am considering it, but I have not fully decided what position, governor or senator, or if I'm going to run. I am still having discussions with my family and people close to me, to get their advice and recommendations," Blas told The Guam Daily Post via phone.

Blas, the Republican minority whip for the 36th Guam Legislature, is the latest in a growing list of individuals potentially challenging Democratic Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in her bid for a second term.

Former Gov. Felix P. Camacho, a Republican, and Del. Michael San Nicolas, a Democrat, also earlier said they are considering gubernatorial runs this year.

Among the four, the current governor's team is the only one that has requested and received a gubernatorial candidate packet from the Guam Election Commission.

Blas, who has a law enforcement and drug-free-workplace consulting background, served as a senator in the 29th, 30th, 31st and 33rd Legislatures. He served as Homeland Security adviser for Guam from 2002 to 2006, and was an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Guam Community College.

The first day to file for candidacy for the primary election for governor, lieutenant governor, senator, delegate and attorney general is April 19.

The primary election is Aug. 27, and the general election is Nov. 8.