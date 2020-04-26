Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee is urging the Governor to “dedicate at least ten percent of the money Guam received recently from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for direct aid to our unemployed and under-employed residents.”

Her request to the governor comes roughly seven weeks into the public health emergency and with no federal help for individual residents and workers.

Adelup has confirmed, however, that roughly $117 million in CARES Act funds to support efforts to address COVID-19 emergency. The letter to the governor also notes that Sen. Lee has received clarity from the federal government regarding the use of the CARES Act money.

"People are hurting because help hasn't arrived. Many can't afford to wait another day. Funding may have been the issue two weeks ago, but that certainly isn't the case now,” Sen. Lee said.

Lee stresses that using federal funds to directly help residents would be allowed through recently released guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The federal agency is advising state and local governments that spending of CARES Act funds may be deemed “necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency” if these expenditures provide “economic support to those suffering from employment or business interruptions due to COVID-19-related business closures.”

Many local residents, particularly those in the visitor and service industries, started feeling the pinch of smaller paychecks in February. When the governor issued the public health emergency on March 14, which led to the closure of more businesses – more people lost their jobs or hours of work.

For over a month now, they’ve been waiting for unemployment benefits or direct assistance via the one-time payment. The governor has used $11 million in local funds to advance the direct payment to roughly 7,000 families. Many more families are still waiting.

Bill 340

Supporting Guam residents who are suffering from employment interruptions is the concept behind Bill No. 340-35 (COR), a bipartisan measure authored by Lee, according to the press release.

This measure was not acted upon in the latest legislative session, primarily because of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s announcement to utilize $11 million of the $15 million potentially available to pay for this local economic assistance program.

But the Treasury’s guidance opens up funding opportunities through the CARES Act for direct aid programs and policies.

“Although this guidance has just been released, it is my earnest hope that you will take swift action—as you have done before to implement other policies such as establishing roadblocks and expanding COVID-19 testing—to help the tens of thousands of local families who have been without an income for a month and counting,” Sen. Lee wrote.

Lee has offered several possible programs for the governor to explore, which is supported by the Treasury’s guidance:

• Food delivery to residents

• Grants to small businesses

• Direct financial assistance to residents

• Vouchers distributed to residents for food or other necessary items

“While I believe all of these options are at your disposal without the need for new legislation, my office stands ready and willing to help the administration stand up any of the aforementioned suggestions,” Senator Lee wrote. “Let’s work together to hasten the delivery of direct financial assistance to our people. They need it now more than ever.”