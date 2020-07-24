Sen. Louise Muña announced Friday morning that she won't be seeking a third term in the Guam Legislature, bringing the Republican senatorial slate to 14 for the primary elections.

"After much consideration, I have decided not to move forward with my campaign," she said in a statement. "I know that there will be much speculation as to why the sudden change of heart. To put it simply, I have other opportunities that I would like to explore and I feel now is the time."

Muña is one of five Republicans in the current 15-member 35th Guam Legislature.

In her statement, she cited the numerous bills she introduced related to health care, "most focused on the affordability and accessibility of cancer treatment and screening."

Home cultivation

The most notable legislation she introduced, which became law, was the one permitting home cultivation of marijuana for pain management since medicinal marijuana was not implemented.

She said while she will be leaving her position as senator, her public service continues.

Prior to her election as senator, she has always been active in community organizations such as Make-A-Wish Guam & CNMI, Guam Cancer Coalition, Guam Harmony Lions Club, and Soroptimist International of the Marianas.

"Public service is part of who I am and will always be. I would like to thank everyone that has supported me throughout these two terms. You are more than supporters; you are also my friends and part of my family," she said in a statement.

This story will be updated.

---- The press release from Sen. Muña's office is shown below ---

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 24, 2020

Senator Louise Muña Cancels Bid for Third Term

