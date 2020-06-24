Senator Régine Biscoe Lee said after her second term as senator, she's not seeking reelection and she has no plans to run for another public office.

She issued the following statement this afternoon:

“Serving the people of Guam as a senator in the 34th and 35th Legislatures has been one of the greatest honors of my life. And while I will be forever grateful to the people of Guam for putting their trust in me these past two terms, I am announcing that I will not be running for public office in the coming election.

This decision was difficult to make.

As we all know, public service makes certain demands not only on us policymakers, but on our families as well. As a wife of a full-time firefighter and a mother of two young girls, I have strived to strike a balance between the duties of this office and the growing needs of my family. After much thought, I have decided not to seek re- election this November in order to more fully attend to my girls, especially now, in these critical and formative years. This decision is also rooted in my deep respect for the people of Guam as well as my intimate understanding of the time and attention it takes to not only do this job, but to do it well.

I will continue to build upon the work we’ve accomplished to create new jobs, protect the environment, and keep our children safe. In fact, by not running in November, I will have the time to focus on successfully carrying out a host of meaningful policy initiatives, not to mention the budget.

My love for the people of Guam means that I will always be doing something to help our community thrive. I look forward to discovering a new way to be of service to this community.

In closing, I would like to thank my family, friends, staff, and colleagues for their support in this chapter in my life. Si Yu’os Ma’åse’ to the people of Guam for allowing me to serve as their Senator.

Asta ki manali’e hit ta’lo.”