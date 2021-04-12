Sen. Telo Taitague issued a statement this afternoon that opened with: "Taitague to haters: Ti ma’maigo si Yu’os."

In addition to saying "God isn't sleeping," in CHamoru, the Republican senator's press release stated, "The senator believes the new ethics complaint is yet another effort by critics to discredit her straight talk, no-nonsense approach to dealing with issues including special interest legislation, potential illegal drug activity and questionable hiring practices in GovGuam – and legislation benefiting members of the Legislature and their families."

The complaint, signed by Joseph F. Cruz, alleges Taitague received "a high-end purse, which Ms. Taitague received from a vendor, that was originally meant for an employee raffle." Taitague was deputy general manager at the time during the Calvo gubernatorial administration several years ago, according to the complaint.

"The motivators behind this ethics complaint have been the same individuals who have been behind every ethics complaint filed against public officials. These shady cast of characters are the same individuals who have and kept our government and our people from progress. We must never allow silly obstructionists to intimidate us from doing the right thing for our people and our future,” Taitague stated.

Most of the allegations list alleged events that are several years old.

"Ms. Taitague, who was clearly a protected political hire from the governor’s office – based on the discussions in those (a 2016 GVB board meeting transcripts) – was never disciplined, was never required to apologize, and kept the purse," the complaint alleges.

"GVB had a contractual relationship with the vendor who provided the 'gift' to Ms. Taitague, which in essence makes this 'kickback' even more concerning," the ethics complaint alleges.

The complaint alleges, among other things:

• In 2013, while working at the governor’s office during the Calvo administration, she was sued by a woman over an argument at a gambling site.

• "There are issues outside of the gambling realm, which also question the morals and decision-making of Ms. Telo Taitague. In a 2020 financial disclosure report to the Guam Election Commission, Ms. Taitague reported that she owns a business, Telophoto, with an estimated value of $10,000. However, Ms. Taitague claims that in 2019, she earned $12,630 from this entity. There are no online mentions of the existence of Telophoto, and it is very unusual for a business’s value to be lower than the annual income it generates, as it usually is the opposite. This questions where this additional income was generated from."

• "The Guam Legislature’s website states that for the period of October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020, Senator Taitague issued a contract for Media Design, (owned by) a resident of California. The objective was to create campaign advertising, at taxpayer expenses. Can elected officials utilize their office budgets to aid in paying for campaign ads or is this illegal?"

Taitague did not comment on the specific allegations.

“Every citizen has the right to register a complaint against an elected official if they suspect illegal activity. I can assure the people of Guam that everything in the ethics complaint filed against me is baseless. I take these allegations seriously and I am prepared to answer questions and respond to any investigation by the Legislature," Taitague stated.

"The people of Guam didn’t elect me to turn a blind eye to questionable activity in their government. I will not stop asking the hard questions of our public officials and I will not be intimidated by these politically orchestrated moves to silence me.”