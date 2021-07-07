As a cancer survivor, Sen. Telo Taitague said she sees an endocrinologist regularly to monitor if the disease has come back. Recently she received a notice from her doctor, what she described to The Guam Daily Post as a "Dear John letter."

"It said she would no longer be offering what I go to her for," Taitague said.

As a way to find another source for the cancer screening, she reached out to two other patients of the doctor's, patients Taitague said had experienced the same cancer as her. The pair didn't receive a similar notice from the doctor, Taitague said. The Republican lawmaker declined to name any of the parties involved.

Taitague is a co-sponsor of Bill 112-36, a controversial piece of legislation that does away with mandatory arbitration over medical malpractice claims. She said she feels like she's being targeted for continuing to support the measure in the face of sweeping opposition from island health care professionals.

At a press conference Monday, Dr. Hoa Nguyen accused Taitague of misrepresenting to other senators how doctors like himself feel about the measure. Nguyen and others met with her about potential changes to the malpractice statute a few months ago, he said.

"I'm telling her at that time, that any change of the arbitration law would be devastating to the health care system on Guam. I'm kind of disturbed when we talked with a few senators before I left (the island), that she actually told other senators that co-sponsored the bill that we – the physicians and providers – are in support of the change to the arbitration law," he said via Zoom. "To me, that's very unethical for being a servant of the public."

Taitague said the accusation from Nguyen is "absolutely false."

"For him to make such a statement is unethical and negligent for a professional to whom we entrust our health and life," she told the Post. "While a couple of other physicians have expressed to me a willingness to discuss ways to improve parity for patients through changes to the (current law), I've made sure to not disclose their names nor details about our conversations – because of potential retaliation from other physicians."

The measure was introduced in response to mounting concerns that the current mandatory arbitration process makes seeking damages impossible for lower-income patients who can't afford high fees. Local arbitration firms can ask for as much as $10,000 from a patient bringing a case against a doctor, according to testimony given to lawmakers.

If enacted into law, arbitration will become an option and not a requirement for medical malpractice cases. Indigent patients will be able to file their claim with a court, which will trigger a pretrial screening before a magistrate judge.

Island doctors have said that doing away with required arbitration of malpractice claims opens them up to risk of frivolous lawsuits, and discourages physicians and surgeons from stepping out of their strict specialties to perform medical procedures normally handled by professionals not available on island. A common example is a general surgeon who chooses to perform an emergency operation on a child, without being a board-certified pediatric surgeon, doctors shared at Monday's press event.