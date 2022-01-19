The legislative oversight chairman of the committee on public safety has no comment on the indictment against his son, former Department of Corrections Deputy Director Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Sen. Jose Pedo Terlaje’s office for comment multiple times since the Office of the Attorney General announced the charges against Joey Terlaje one month ago.

His staff initially told us that the senator was overseas for medical reasons. The senator issued a statement on Tuesday supporting law enforcement pay raises.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But on the case against his son, the senator's office on Tuesday stated, “the senator will not be making comment as the matter is with the courts.”

We were also referred to a letter that the senator sent to Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio on Feb. 12, 2021 before Joey Terlaje was indicted.

In the letter, the senator requested GPD launch a multi-agency internal affairs investigation into allegations of possible corruption in public safety agencies.

“I realize that several of these allegations would involve investigating a member of my immediate family. This must not prevent you from conducting this investigation. We must hold everyone accountable, no matter the family relations. These charges should be fully investigated and fully vetted by an official investigation and for the truth to come out,” Sen. Terlaje stated in the letter.

3rd judge assigned

Joey Terlaje, who is also a former marshal at the Judiciary, awaits his next court hearing, as the case has been reassigned to Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon.

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena and Judge Vernon Perez were both disqualified from overseeing the case due to conflicts.

Joey Terlaje has pleaded not guilty to felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as misdemeanors.

It’s alleged that he exposed the victim to a risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017 and ignored and abused his position as a government official in relation to a crime. Terlaje is accused of helping then-Yona Mayor Jesse Blas who allegedly beat his girlfriend and detained her for three days. Blas is serving time in federal prison for extortion over the use of mailboxes in the Yona mayor's office's jurisdiction for alleged drug-dealing.

Joey Terlaje remains free on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.