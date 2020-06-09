Sen. Therese Terlaje attempted to amend Bill 323 today to roll back the BPT to 4% for all businesses for two years in an effort to share the benefits of the proposed tax breaks with all families.

“The rise in the BPT was passed down to many of our families who consumed these goods and services. If we are looking to provide relief to our working families, then a full roll back of the BPT is a way to do that,” Terlaje stated in a press release.

The amendment was ruled “materially different” and out of order by Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, according to the press release.

Terlaje made a motion to attempt to overrule the ruling of the Speaker but that motion did not receive enough votes from the body.

Terlaje joins the ranks of Sen. James Moylan who has been championing the rollback of the BPT - particularly during the current pandemic.

"I supported her amendment, as it's an issue I have been championing since the start of this legislative term," Moylan stated. "It is unfortunate that Senator Therese's amendment did not advance, and thus I do plan on trying to get Bill 9 on the agenda this week. This is the BPT reduction measure I introduced on day 1, and I believe that now more than ever, it's a critical issue that needs to be placed on the table for discussion."

'Flip flops'

Moylan also noted that earlier today, that he proffered an amendment to Bill 323-35 with the intention of increasing the exemption thresholds of the Dave Santos Act from $250,000 to $500,000. He said "flip flops" on the vote meant it didn't pass.

The amendment passed with a vote of 8-7.

Apparently 20 minutes later, a motion was made to reconsider the amendment, and this time the amendment failed with a new vote count of 6-9, according to Moylan. The amendment would have assisted micro and small businesses attain additional relief, by allowing a reduction in the BPT from 5% to 3% on the first $500,000 of gross revenue.

“While I understand that politics plays a role when advocating for policy, but it is unfortunate when it comes at a price that adversely impacts small businesses, many of which were forced to shut down during the pandemic. I get it, being in the minority has it’s disadvantages, but what message are we giving the public when the majority merely forces a second vote when the first vote didn’t go in their direction?” Moylan stated. “I guess the new normal in the legislature will be to call for a vote on the same amendment continuously until the outcome is in your favor. Further, how convenient was it for two senators to quickly switch their votes?”