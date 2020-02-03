Sen. Therese Terlaje is determined that Guam Memorial Hospital receives the $10 million that was appropriated from the fiscal year 2019 surplus.

There’s been a question of when or even whether the hospital will receive the appropriation the Legislature added to the fiscal 2020 budget and the governor signed into law last year.

The administration has said an audit is necessary to confirm the anticipated $22 million or so surplus for fiscal 2019. Last month, nearly four months after the budget was passed, Sen. James C. Moylan asked the administration when it would complete that audit.

The money was intended to help GMH buy a new electronic health record system and possibly help with other needs.

The current EHR system’s vendor will stop servicing the system at the end of the year. After that, if the system fails, as it did last year, the vendor won’t be able to help bring the system back up. The electronic health record system tracks patients' care. It is the basis for GMH’s bills to patients and insurance companies.

Last week, Terlaje, who is chairwoman of the Committee on Health, was pushing new legislation, Bill 210-35, which would transfer funds to the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority for capital improvement projects.

The bill would appropriate $10 million to help GMH with, among other things:

• roof repairs,

• the electronic health record, and

• the electrical panel.

• In 2019, GMH requested $242 million but received $30 million.

• In 2020, GMHA requested $192 million but received $28 million.

Additionally, the appropriations from both years didn’t include funding for capital improvement projects.

The GMHA Capital Improvement Fund is part of the fiscal 2020 budget law, P.L. 35-36, which sets aside $10 million of excess 2019 revenues for capital improvement projects, specifically to be used to repair or replace the electrical panel and generator.

The Bureau of Budget and Management Research has suggested that the $10 million not be deposited into the Hospital Capital Improvement Fund, but instead be used to pay down the cumulative General Fund deficit.

The bill received support and requests for co-sponsorship during session from Sens. Joe S. San Agustin, James C. Moylan, Amanda L. Shelton, Clynton E. Ridgell, Telo T. Taitague and Jose “Pedo” Terlaje.

Moylan to Adelup: What’s the holdup?

Moylan, on Jan. 27, wrote to the Department of Administration noting that GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said the funds have yet to be remitted to the Hospital Capital Improvement Fund, and by the end of this week, it would have been four months since the enactment of the fiscal 2020 budget in Public Law 35-36.

Moylan said GMH needs funding to address a number of infrastructure issues, including the roof, which leaks during heavy rains.

“Our question is what are the timelines for the completion of this audit?” Moylan said regarding Adelup’s comment that the audit for FY2019 must be completed to confirm a surplus. “We are merely asking, as we are entering the second quarter of FY 2020, and the money has yet to be accounted for.”