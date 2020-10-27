Amy Coney Barrett received 52 votes in the Senate to become the ninth justice and President Trump's third nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As the 115th justice to the Supreme Court, she also is the fifth woman to the court in its 231-year history and one who further cements its conservative shift — a legacy that will last even if Republicans lose power in next week’s elections, according to the Washington Post.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted “Thank you to @Senatemajldr and all of the 52 @SenateGOP for voting to confirm the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana to @Scotus! Great vote! Great day for America.

The 48-year-old jurist solidifies a judicial legacy for the White House and Senate Republicans that also includes dozens of younger and more ideologically conservative judges to the federal appeals courts, the Washington Post reports. An acolyte of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett is certain to diverge dramatically from the woman she will succeed: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18 and was for decades an enduring icon for liberals.