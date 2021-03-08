Senate passes $1.9T pandemic relief, sends measure to House

The Senate approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan early Saturday morning and sent it to the House, where a vote is set for Tuesday.

Should it pass, the sweeping legislation will become one of the largest rescue measures in U.S. history, according to The Washington Post.

The bill, in addition to $661 million for the government of Guam, will include long-fought-for Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursement for Guam.

For residents of states and territories, the bill also authorizes $1,400 checks to millions of low- and middle-income families, provides new yearly child tax benefits, boosts unemployment payments for workers still out of a job, and invests heavily in the country's attempt to climb back from a public health emergency that has devastated families, workers, students and businesses alike.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 likely will be signed by President Biden before current aid expires this month.

"The additional aid to families and small businesses will help Guam move from crisis response to economic recovery," the governor said. "The bill amended by the Senate will provide direct payments to individuals, extended weekly emergency unemployment checks, long-term low-interest loans for small businesses, and more funds in rental, utility, and mortgage relief."

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said the bill addresses the needs of children.

"Families with children will receive an increase in Child Tax Credits and food stamps," he said. "These benefits lift millions of people out of poverty and cut child poverty in half. We are much closer to helping individuals most in need."