The U.S. Senate passed House Resolution 1365 with unanimous consent on Tuesday night.

H.R. 1365 corrects technical deficiencies in the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act enabling adjudicated war claimants to be paid.

The legislation offers a technical fix to the war reparations law that was passed during the Obama presidency. The legislation approved war reparations of $10,000, $12,000 or $15,000 for each victim on Guam who suffered atrocities in World War II during the Japanese occupation.

While waiting for the technical fix, the local government passed legislation recently that paved the way for the payment of hundreds of adjudicated war claims.

The government of Guam used local funds in the interim and needed to get federal government reimbursement through the passage of the congressional bill, which allows the U.S. Department of the Treasury to issue payments.

Passage of San Nicolas' measure ensures that all remaining 1,800-plus adjudicated claims on Guam and in the states are paid, and all future adjudicated claims get paid, unless someone assigned their claim to the local government.

"In the midst of an environment rife with gridlock, on an issue of such consequence, such an outcome can only be credited to the awesome grace of God," said San Nicolas.

The measure now awaits the signature of President Donald Trump in order to become law.