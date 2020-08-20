Senator, 2 officers test positive

A senator and two Guam Police Department officers are among the 22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday.

Sen. Wil Castro said he started experiencing symptoms two days after the Aug. 12 announcement that a legislative staffer had contracted the novel coronavirus.

“On Friday evening, I started to experience two symptoms of the virus, namely, fever and body aches. I immediately self-isolated as a precaution,” stated the Republican candidate for delegate to the U.S. Congress.

He took a test on Tuesday. He added that by Wednesday morning, he was no longer experiencing symptoms but remains in isolation. While his office is closed due to the PCOR1 status, he and his team continue to work from home.

Sen. Clynt Ridgell on Wednesday morning said he will submit to a test following the disclosure from Sen. Castro, according to Phil Leon Guerrero, senior policy advisor to Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee. One senator is awaiting test results and all other senators have tested negative.

Guam now has 599 COVID cases. Tests started in March.

With the new cases, the island now has 231 people in isolation after contracting the virus that causes the respiratory illness, according to the Joint Information Center. The island crossed the 200-threshold this week for the first time.

There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Additionally, there are 363 people no longer in isolation. There are 14 COVID patients who remain hospitalized at GMH.

GPD officers

The two GPD officers currently are in home isolation.

The two officers are assigned to GPD’s specialized unit and GPD’s Administrative Services Bureau, and have minimal contact to the greater community, according to the Joint Information Center.

That’s now four officers who have tested positive for COVID-19. Sanitation and contact tracing are underway at GPD. The JIC also announced that GPD’s Services Office, In compliance with Executive Order 2020-27 declaring PCOR1, the GPD’s Administrative Services Bureau, which consists of Recreational and Boating Safety, Records and ID Section and the Armory will be suspending operations and services to the community.

Community testing

COVID-19 community testing will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on the following dates and locations:

• Today, Aug. 20: Guma' Trankilidåt in Tumon for Guma' Trankilidåt residents

• Saturday, Aug. 22: St. Francis Church and School Parking Lot

• Saturday, Sept. 5: Talofofo Gym

• Saturday, Sept. 19: Umatac Mayor’s Office