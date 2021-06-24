Senator, agency disagree on status of underground tank rules

Whether or not local regulations for underground storage tanks are in effect depends on who you ask.

Sen. Sabina Perez introduced legislation that approves rules submitted by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency last year. But at the public hearing for Bill 149-36, officials from the agency testified these rules were already enacted and being enforced.

According to a presentation given to lawmakers, the previous legislature had 45 days to approve, disapprove or amend them. Senators received the rules on October 27, 2020 and didn’t act by December 11, so the rules lapsed into effect.

The legal position has been supported by the agency’s assigned assistant attorney general, the governor’s legal counsel and the compiler of law, Conchita Taitano, the agency’s Air & Land Administrator told lawmakers.

“Based on these consultations, it is the agency’s position that the UST regulations were properly adopted pursuant to law, and that the agency has already begun enforcement actions,” Taitano testified. “It is also our understanding through consultation with the compiler’s office, that they intend to include (the rules) in the upcoming update to the (Guam Administrative Rules). The agency is considered that any ambiguity regarding the validity of our UST regulations might undermine our enforcement activities.”

Sen. Perez noted the position and told the agency that they “all have the same goals in mind,” but disagreed with how long lawmakers had to act.

“At that time, we did not put it in a bill form, and the legislature follows the 90 days,” Perez said, alluding to a requirement in local law that give senators that amount of time to act on rules promulgated through the Administration Adjudication Act, commonly referred to as “the triple-A” process.

“There was insufficient time for it to lapse into law, and one legislature cannot bind another. So that’s one of the processes that we’re following. So that’s why it would have to be resubmitted, and that’s why we’re here today,” said Perez.

But the enabling statute for Guam EPA expressly exempts the agency from the 90-day timeframe prescribed for the rest of the government.

The portion of law cited by agency states: “If, after forty-five (45) calendar days, the Legislature has not expressly approved or rejected such action, or any part thereof, by a resolution duly adopted or by eleven (11) members of the Legislature, such action or any part thereof not expressly rejected shall be deemed to be approved.”

Guam EPA administrator Walter Leon Guerrero told senators he recognized the legislature’s authority to “put forth any (regulations) when they want to.”

“Our hope … is that there’s no change to these regulations. We know you have the authority to do that, but that is our hope: that they stand as is. Because it’s already been discussed with our federal counterparts, because it’s already been put forth in front of the commercial and industrial communities during the previous meetings with stakeholders,” he testified.

Perez told agency officials her intent is to enact the rules, which she called a “major regulatory achievement” as they were transmitted to lawmakers. Her bill mirrors what Guam EPA argues already is in effect.

There are 282 permitted underground storage tanks on Guam. They are primarily used to hold fuel at gas stations, supply emergency generators, as a part of airport hydrant fuel distribution and for oil-water separation systems.