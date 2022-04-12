A newly introduced bill aims to modernize local statutes to catalyze the islandwide implementation of recycling and zero waste programs, drastically improving much needed recycling and cleanup processes that are currently costly and inefficient.

Sen. Sabina Flores Perez, the bill's author, noted traditional recycling models are no longer financially sustainable, newer “zero waste” initiatives are proving successful.

Bill No. 284-36, known as “The Guam Zero Waste Act,” is co-sponsored by Sens. Telo Taitague, Pedo Terlaje, and Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes. The bill aims to focus recycling efforts on overall waste reduction, circular use of materials, and promotes the research of innovative solutions to help address the rapidly decreasing life of Guam's landfill, according to a press release from Perez.

The global recycling industry has changed significantly in the 16 years since Guam’s Recycling Revolving Fund was established.

“Localized solutions and investment are needed now to address global changes in recycling in order to transform our wastes into resources, reduce our ecological footprint, protect communities, and preserve resources and ecosystems, both locally and globally," Perez said. "We can achieve this by closing the loop using zero waste initiatives with the expansion and coordination of personal and collective environmental stewardship within the public and private sectors.”

Senators worked with the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to draft Bill 284-36, which enables EPA to fund studies to research best practices for reducing and diverting different waste streams to reach 50% and 75% waste reduction by 2030 and 2040, respectively.

Additionally, the legislation increases the Guam Environmental Protection Agency’s capacity to promote and implement recycling and zero waste initiatives through an adaptable and long-term approach, according to the press release.

“Because 50% of the waste stream consists of biodegradable material, 50% reduction can be achieved by 2030 with a well-orchestrated islandwide composting plan, which can reduce the costs to our ratepayers, curb greenhouse gas emissions, and transform organic waste into compost. Compost promotes water conservation and soil health, which, in turn, can support local food production and food security," Perez said. “To achieve 75% reduction by 2040, rethinking production, mindful consumption, and innovative solutions to address the plastic problem, for instance, will be needed."

Perez also noted the zero waste concept includes mindful consumer choices, such as switching to alternative products that are nontoxic and that use less of the earth’s resources.

“Embracing sustainable, proactive measures, such as Zero Waste, that prioritize the health of our people and environment and aids in diversifying our economy, is part of our responsibility and cultural practice of inafa’maolek, which is essential to restoring balance with the environment that sustains us,” Perez said.