Sen. James Moylan is asking Adelup for updates on a promised public safety plan and details on recruiting officers for the Guam Police Department and the Department of Corrections.

“Since our office continues to focus on public safety, we would like to get more details on this declaration,” he stated in a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “It would be greatly appreciated if your office can respond to the following questions, as it would assist with some of the other efforts we are pursuing to prioritize the safety of our community.”

Moylan is referring to a video that Adelup released around New Year’s Day that touts accomplishments during 2019, including the recruitment of 100 law enforcement officers.

“If these are actual hires, which public safety agencies have these individuals been placed at?” he asks. “Does this list consist of applicants from 2017 and 2018, and if so, what process is the administration considering to streamline this tedious procedure, so that we don’t lose applicants during this course?”

Moylan also asked about the status of the 28 Department of Corrections applicants who received job offers in December and whether any have started working.

This isn’t Moylan’s first letter to the governor. He’s asked for updates on the public safety plan that the administration said it was preparing.

In this letter, he also asks about the administration’s plans to combat the rising drug epidemic on island.

“Reports have indicated that the street value of ‘meth’ has drastically reduced over the years, with the costs taking a huge dip in 2019 to now being under $100 a gram, and heavily accessible in our communities,” he wrote. “We appreciate your office’s expeditious response to these questions, and as noted above, it will assist in our office’s efforts with drafting policy. Likewise, and as we have indicated in many other letters to your office (all of which have gone unanswered), that we would like to work with your administration on these issues.”

He concludes by noting his hope “that with this new year upon us, the communication levels between our offices will improve, and that we will be able to work collectively for the benefit of the community.”