Senator asks auto insurers to refund customers or provide discount for lockdown period

Pointing to nearly a dozen automobile insurance companies in the mainland that have provided discounts or refunds of premiums to customers, one senator is hoping local companies can do the same.

Sen. Clynt Ridgell wrote to the Insurance Association of Guam and to various auto insurers on island, asking them to either provide a discount or refund payments made during the pandemic to their customers.

Ridgell said many national auto insurers have given refunds to their customers, because traffic on public roadways decreased significantly as many drivers stayed home during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. This reduction in traffic meant a reduction in risk and a reduction in accidents, which in turn means a reduction in costs for auto insurance companies.

According to a report by the Center for Economic Justice and the Consumer Federation of America, national insurance companies provided a minimum average of 30% premium relief payment from March 18 through May.

In March, when the governor first called for the shutdown, there were fewer cars on Guam's roads for weeks.

The island has since been moved to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, which is one level below normal, and while a number of businesses have reopened, Ridgell notes that many people haven't been called to return to work yet and "driving is still significantly less than it was pre-pandemic."

"Many families are struggling financially. They're worried about how they are going to pay their mounting bills," Ridgell said. "National insurers gave rebates to their customers because they realized their customers weren't driving as much. On Guam, our roadways were practically empty. It only makes sense that local insurers should give rebates to their customers as well."

Relief for customers

Many insurance companies across the country have provided some form of relief to their customers, Ridgell's press release also noted. Here is a list of auto insurance companies and the rebates they have given as reported by the AARP:

• Allstate, the nation's fourth largest auto insurer, refunded 15% of customers' monthly premiums in April, May and June. The paybacks amounted to more than $1 billion.

• American Family Insurance of Madison, Wisconsin, the ninth-largest firm, issued a one-time repayment in April of $50 for each vehicle on its automotive policies. The company has since introduced a new program, offering a 10% monthly credit on auto-policy payments through the end of the year.

• Farmers Insurance of Woodland Hills, California, the seventh-largest firm, reduced premiums for Farmers and 21st Century auto-policy holders by 25% for April and by 15% for May. New York customers got a one-time 40% refund.

• Geico is giving a 15% credit on up to six months of premiums for customers who renew or buy motor vehicle policies between April 8 and Oct. 7. The refunds will total about $2.5 billion.

• The Hartford, whose policies include AARP-branded auto insurance, gave customers a 15% refund on their personal auto premiums for April, May and June.

• Liberty Mutual, the sixth-largest auto insurer, gave auto-policy holders a 15% refund on two months of their annual premium. That returned about $250 million to customers.

• Nationwide, the No. 8 auto insurance carrier, provided a one-time premium refund of $50 for each personal auto policy in effect March 31. The refund is the equivalent of 15 percent of an average bill for two months.

• Progressive Insurance, whose corporate headquarters are in the Cleveland suburb of Mayfield Village, Ohio, gave a 20% credit on April and May premiums to customers with personal auto insurance. In New York the credits were applied in May and June. The credits are estimated to be worth about $1 billion.

• State Farm, the country's largest auto insurer, paid an average 25% credit on auto-policy holders' premiums from March 20 to May 31. State Farm also cut auto rates by an average of 11% nationally because of changing driving behavior. This saved customers an estimated $4.2 billion.

• Travelers, the nation's 10th-largest auto insurer, provided customers a 15% premium credit for April, May and June.

• USAA, offered a 20% credit on three months of premiums to its auto insurance customers.