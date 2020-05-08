One senator is concerned the administration has found a way to circumvent the rules that allow double pay for government employees who are required to work during an emergency.

Sen. Joe San Agustin had written to Attorney General Leevin Camacho on April 30 for clarification on the issue.

On April 29, San Agustin wrote to the Department of Administration, stating Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's signing of Executive Order 2020-03 on March 14, declaring a state of emergency and rules and regulations that cover pay for classified employees working under emergency conditions, should have kicked in.

“Those employees, required to remain on duty to provide essential services, shall be paid at double the regular rate, or granted compensatory leave credits for the hours worked during the period the facility is closed and the other employees are on excused leave," the senator stated, quoting the personnel rules that cover pay under natural disasters and other emergency conditions.

In his response, DOA Director Edward Birn pointed out the same rule, emphasizing the latter part of the sentence “during the period the facility is closed and the other employees are on excused leave.”

“As you may see from the comments above, the facilities at which essential workers were carrying out their duties were not closed, neither were the other employees on excused leave. The Department of Administration concluded that Rule 8.406(c)(2) did not apply in the circumstances in which we are currently experiencing,” Birn stated.

“It must be recognized that were we in the grip of an unprecedented emergency of extreme severity and unknown duration. The impact on the economy of the island is far-reaching and destabilizing government finances," he said. "To commit scarce financial resources even though federal support is in the pipeline to a payment not supported by the terms of this rule must be considered unwise. The governor has, however, authorized a plan of differential pay to recognize the risk to those employees whose jobs expose them to perils from the virus.”

San Agustin, in a press release, noted he is waiting for the attorney general's opinion.

Last month, Camacho, in a letter to certain lawmakers, indicated his office was "aware that preparations for lawsuits against our government" were already underway.

On Wednesday, the AG's office said a response to San Agustin's request is being prepared and should be provided to him soon.

“It seems to me that the administration has found a way to circumvent the rules that were adopted in support of our hardworking men and women who show up to work to fight this pandemic,” he said. “If all other employees (nonessential) are on excused absence with pay and their department or agency facilities are closed for public services, then why are essential employees not being paid double time? By saying that all employees – those staying home, those working from home and those in essential positions reporting to work daily – are under the same regular pay category is ludicrous.”

San Agustin also said the employees “the governor has deemed essential report to work assisting in the fight of this unknown and unseen enemy in COVID-19 while all others are on ‘excused absence’ and should report to work with a two-hour notice.”