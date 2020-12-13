Senator commits to amending septic tank bill

Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee has committed to amending Bill 404-35, the controversial septic tank legislation, to allow permitting of a new category of advanced nitrogen-reducing on-site disposal systems, as an alternative to traditional septic systems for parentally subdivided lots above the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer.

The senator made the announcement during the third hearing on the bill, which proposes to bar the installation of septic tanks on land in the groundwater protection zone if a sewage connection is available, or if the lot is less than half an acre when sewage is unavailable, regardless of whether the land is a parental subdivision.

Lee has stated that the bill is intended to close a loophole in the parental subdivision exception, which allows a landowner's descendants to circumvent requirements normally applicable to improvements made on subdivided land.

Bill 404 has garnered fierce opposition from landowners and real estate agents, who argue the legislation will make it more difficult to develop property, while officials and experts have called for action to address rising nitrate contamination in water wells, and have generally supported the measure.

Nitrate discharge from septic tank systems can only be eliminated with replacement, either by connecting to a sewer line or by using modern treatment systems that can reduce nitrate to nitrogen gas, according to the Water and Environmental Research Institute of the Western Pacific.

Lee said Wednesday that she will allow time for the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to assess rules for nitrate-reducing systems, which Lee and others said is used in states such as Hawaii, and more effective technology that might come in the future.

"Any amendment will include substantial time for EPA to make rules through the triple A process, which requires additional public hearings and legislative considerations before they go in effect," she said.

Rather than becoming effective upon enactment, Bill 404 will be amended to take effect once new rules are adopted. That means septic systems will be allowed in the meantime.

R. Bobby Sachdej, former president of the Guam Realtors Association, agreed that changes affecting how people plan for the future will need to take time and go through a process of introduction into the community.

"All I'm suggesting is that we maintain some sort of system to still maintain the goal of protecting our aquifer, but maintain a process that is not so radical and creates a tremendous amount of chaos and uncertainty," Sachdej said Wednesday.

John Duenas, an engineer, said he believes there are a lot of septic tank facilities not working properly on Guam and there needs to be a focus on enforcing septic tank requirements.

But Duenas also spoke about nitrate-reducing waste water disposal systems and the consideration for more time to create rules for these systems.

"Because of that, given that amount of time, our property owners will have the option to pick whatever suits them or whatever they can afford. ... But I also mentioned that you don't want to put these requirements on the property owner, for proper installation and operation and maintenance," Duenas said. "The initial installation responsibility should be put on licensed contractors."

These more modern systems should also be relatively comparable, in term of cost, to septic tanks that are properly constructed, he added.

"There are a number of things that can be done in the coming months ... that would set the stage for coming up with the proper regulations and educating the public," Duenas said. "What it does is it gives the parental subdivision owners and those proposing to create parental subdivisions an option to pursue that can allow them to retain the value of their property and make improvements once they can afford it."

There have also been calls to expand sewage connections as a means of addressing the septic tank issue.

Miguel Bordallo, general manager of the Guam Waterworks Authority, during the second hearing on Dec. 1, noted that the agency has a program to eliminate septic tanks by expanding the sewage collection system. However, that won't be in place until 2023, he said.

"Between now and then we're working on a study to formalize the septic tank elimination program and also work on initial designs and also to work on initial designs," Bordallo said.

The first expansions will be prioritized around water wells that have the highest impacts from septic tanks, he added. A WERI scientific advisory paper published in November shows which wells have the highest concentrations of nitrates and whether concentrations are increasing, decreasing or staying flat.