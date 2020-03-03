The Legislature's Office of Finance and Budget is monitoring the government's revenues in light of the economic impact of the COVID-19 as the office continues to weave together a budget for fiscal year 2021.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, who is chairman of the legislature's committee on appropriations, also oversees the Office of Finance and Budget, which crunches the numbers for the annual budget.

"When the Office of Finance and Budget received the governor's FY21 budget request in January, we anticipated that the request reflected numbers that did not include the decline in visitor arrivals or spending or other concerns due to coronavirus," he stated. "Again, OFB is closely monitoring the variables to determine what will be necessary to ensure a balanced budget is passed for FY21."

Guam Community College and the University of Guam will go before the legislative committee on appropriations next week to share their budget request for the new fiscal year. The Guam Department of Education was the first agency to go before the Legislature last month.

The governor's budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1, is about $1 billion – making it one of the largest budgets in GovGuam's history.

However, local businesses, primarily those that deal with the tourism and service industries, are feeling the resulting pinch from the decrease in tourists.

Millions in lost tourism revenue

Businesses in Tumon as well as those at local popular shopping centers have said there are fewer people walking through their doors. And fewer sales equates to lower tax revenues for the government.

The Guam Visitors Bureau reported a total of 31,366 cancellations as of Feb. 27. While a dollar figure on the economic impact of those cancellations hasn't been released, earlier figures that showed 15,000 tourist cancellations came with an estimated loss of $9.1 million for the tourism industry, which is one of Guam's primary economic engines, alongside military and federal spending.

Tourism numbers could decrease further as governments of various countries institute internal policies to contain the respiratory illness; and as airlines suspend flights between Guam and the U.S. mainland to various cities in Asia.

The U.S. State Department expanded its travel advisories because of the coronavirus threat – there's a travel ban for China; a level 3 or "reconsider travel' advisory for South Korea; and level 2 or "increased caution" advisories for Hong Kong and Japan. China, South Korea and Japan make up the bulk of Guam's tourist market.

'Closely monitoring the different funds'

"With reports from the Guam Visitors Bureau that over 20,000 cancellations have occurred with millions of dollars in lost revenue, the staff of the Office of Finance and Budget are closely monitoring the different funds and the General Fund for revenue disparities due to the Corona Virus effect," San Agustin said.

The senator also noted that the government should always be practicing conservative spending.

"We always recommend that although the appropriations for FY20 are adequate, we encourage all agencies and departments to be stewards of frugality when using government funds, especially today with the unconfirmed numbers of lost revenues," he said.