Sen. James Moylan is concerned that Adelup and a group of senators who pushed for the passage of war claims legislation, which is now Public Law 35-61, are giving war survivors and their descendants a "sense of false hope."

Bill 181-35 was passed in December and signed by the governor of Friday. The legislation authorizes the governor to transfer funds from General Fund appropriations from fiscal years 2019 and 2020. Processing the payments are reliant on the federal government's signing of a memorandum of understanding, according to the new law. The governor on Friday said the federal government is now reviewing that MOU and hopes to have it finalized and signed within weeks, thus allowing for payments as soon as the end of this month.

In a press release sent out Monday morning, however, Sen. Moylan encouraged "Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and other sponsors of the measure to heed caution in making statements associated with the timelines of when, or even if, our manamko' will be receiving their war claims checks."

"Unless a Memorandum of Understanding has been finalized, or that the executive branch has timelines of when it will be accomplished, making declarations that claims will be paid 'starting at the end of January,' is essentially providing a sense of false hope to war survivors. It is already unfortunate that many of our elders assume that the enactment of this new law guarantees payment, with some anticipating checks in the mail within the coming days," he stated.

"We need to be cautious in sending out these 'smoke and mirror' assumptions, and present the true picture of what Bill 181-35 is all about in terms of what allows for the claims process to be initiated, and what obstacles actually exist. Likewise, if we don’t have any specific timelines on when the checks will be available, let’s be sincere in making that clarification. Anything else would be sending our manamko', and the community in general, a sense of false hope."