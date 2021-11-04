A crab mentality. That is what Sen. Clynton Ridgell said he is beginning to see as the reason Guam has not seen the development of a slaughterhouse despite several years of effort.

"I'm just going to be honest. The reason I think we can't have a slaughterhouse is any time some discussion of a slaughterhouse comes up or any time someone wants to do a slaughterhouse, somehow or another, that is blocked. And the reason why I think it's being blocked, is I think everyone wants to be the person to own and operate this slaughterhouse," the senator said near the end of Wednesday's public hearing on Bill 188-36.

"Everyone wants to be the person to make money off this slaughterhouse. And we have a crab mentality on Guam where if someone is not the one operating the slaughterhouse, they don't like it ... I think that's why we don't have a slaughterhouse after decades and decades of talk - meaningless, useless talk - because everyone wants to be the guy who makes all the money," he added.

Bill 188, introduced by Ridgell, proposes to transfer property from the Chamorro Land Trust Commission to the Guam Department of Agriculture for the purpose of establishing a slaughterhouse. The Guam Economic Development Authority, in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture, will issue a request for proposal for the development and operation of the slaughterhouse. The selected offeror will be granted a 50-year lease on the property.

The government of Guam may provide up to $3 million in direct financial assistance through earned income tax credit revenues. The government may also use other financing alternatives, and the selected offeror may also be eligible under other GovGuam incentives, such as the Qualifying Certificate program.

Nothing is preventing a private entity from operating a slaughterhouse right now, according to the discussions Wednesday. The problem is no one has applied to do it, Ridgell said.

"I was told at the beginning of this process, which I started last term ... I was told so many excuses. One excuse I was told was that there are no USDA inspectors on Guam," the senator said. "My office called the U.S. Department of Agriculture office on Guam and found out there are USDA meat inspectors on island and I met with both of them."

The inspectors said anyone can apply to set up a slaughterhouse as long as they meet all USDA requirements, according to Ridgell, who later said that he introduced Bill 188 because "no one has put their money where their mouth is" and opened a slaughterhouse on Guam despite a lot of talk about the subject.

While officials at GEDA and the Guam Department of Agriculture supported Bill 188 - citing economic opportunities and enhancement of the local meat industry - others noted concerns about the proposed location and financing source.

John Jenson, director of the Water and Environmental Research Institute of the Western Pacific, said controls need to be in place anytime a development that could produce substantial waste goes over the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer.

"I don't know what has been planned so far, but obviously, there should be planning involving Guam (Environmental Protection Agency) and (Guam Waterworks Authority)," Jenson said, adding that waste from a slaughterhouse is eventually comparable to sewage but that can be addressed by ensuring the appropriate agencies work together to ensure existing standards are followed.

The proposed property is located across from the gate of Andersen Air Force Base.

Joe San Agustin, chairman of the Guam Veterans Commission, said he did not support placing the slaughterhouse on land above the aquifer and was also concerned that the proposed property might be too small. He suggested that it would prudent to plan for the potential future expansion of the slaughterhouse.

Tom Camacho, a farmer and founder of the Farmers Cooperative Association of Guam, said the intent of the bill is good but could not support the content.

Camacho and others have formed a livestock steering committee and are forming a livestock producers cooperative. He said Bill 188 came as a surprise, levied frustration that things were moving ahead without their input. He requested that they be provided an opportunity to discuss matters and "plan things right."

Ridgell noted that the proposed property was not "arbitrarily selected" but had been previously identified by a prior task force.

John Borja, the chief of Agricultural Development at the Guam Department of Agriculture, was part of this task force and said the proposed property became the preferred site after several meetings, and in consideration of waste management infrastructure, as well as its designation as an agricultural zone and proximity to livestock producers.

Ridgell said he preferred to wait on the public hearing, but was not in charge of scheduling.

Directly adjacent to the proposed property are lots under agricultural leases with the CLTC, but lessees are allowed to build homes on these lands. These families have not been contacted about Bill 188 by the CLTC and lawmakers at the public hearing indicated that they did want to hear from these residents.

The CLTC also has concerns with the bill and its chairman submitted written testimony opposing the measure. There were also some questions about which agency actually owns the property during the public hearing.

While it is optional, Bill 188 is also one of many measures competing to possibly utilize anticipated federal EITC reimbursement.

While the Department of Revenue and Taxation estimates an average payout of $53 million in EITC, the measures that hope to utilize the reimbursements add up to more than $111 million, according to the fiscal note on Bill 188.

Moreover, Guam law now reserves $35 million of anticipated federal EITC reimbursement for a new medical campus and $5 million for a new prison facility. The fiscal 2022 budget law also reserves any remaining EITC reimbursement received in the fiscal year to be deposited into a tax refund trust fund.

Ridgell said he will continue to push for a slaughterhouse on Guam.

"I don't care who owns the slaughterhouse. All I care is the people of Guam can buy meat grown locally ... so we can stop importing 90% of our food to this island and we can keep more money circulating in our economy while protecting our food security," he said.