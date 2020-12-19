Senator: 'Cultural' description can help revive cockfighting

Two years after federal law extended the ban on cockfighting to Guam, a local senator is attempting to go around the prohibition via a proposed change in local law.

Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje announced in a press release Friday his proposal "ensures cockfighting is legal under Guam law."

In October, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood denied Guam businessman Sedfrey Linsangan's request for a court order stopping the federal government from enforcing the cockfighting ban on Guam.

In the Linsangan case, the judge stated: "None of the provisions listed ... extends a specific right or entitlement to cockfighting, nor does it prohibit Congress from enacting legislation that bans cockfighting."

'Cultural practice'

Terlaje stated his proposal, piggybacking as an amendment to Bill No. 185-35, or the PAWS Act, seeks "to officially recognize cockfighting as a cultural practice under Guam law."

His colleagues in the Legislature did not object.

"The amendment passed without objection and should the measure be passed into law; cockfighting will be preserved for both current and future cockfighters on Guam," Terlaje stated.

Under federal law, someone who is convicted of violating the cockfighting ban faces up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine for any violation.

'Barbaric practice'

The federal ban on cockfighting on Guam occurred through an amendment to the Animal Welfare Act of 1966, which made illegal the practice of pitting animals against one another in a fight, often to the death, in all U.S. states and territories.

"Animal fighting is an inhumane and barbaric practice, and it deserves no refuge in any part of the United States," stated Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, in response to the court decision in the Linsangan case. "This court reminds every cockfighter of the constitutional authority of the United States to forbid staged fights has been soundly and repeatedly affirmed by the federal courts."

Proponents have said the federal ban would only move cockfighting underground.

Guam's cockfighting season begins after Thanksgiving and goes on until April when the birds start to molt or shed their feathers, Post files state.