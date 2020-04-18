Senator: Distribute face masks at roadblocks

Sen. Amanda Shelton is calling for the distribution of face masks at road closures to further enhance public education efforts and increase awareness of the risks of COVID-19.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is able to procure these and other supplies, such as hand sanitizer, under her public health emergency authority, Shelton said. With the major road closures, the governor also has a ready-made distribution network, the Democratic senator added.

Shelton drafted a bill to procure the face masks and, in a letter to the governor earlier this month, Shelton asked Leon Guerrero to consider her proposal to provide masks and sanitizing products to families in need.

Now, particularly in light of Bill 335-35 in this week’s emergency legislative session, Shelton said it is urgent that those who most need help protecting against the virus receive it.

“People should not have to choose between feeding their families and purchasing masks to protect their health,” Shelton said.

In addition to road closure points of distribution, Shelton wants mayors to be empowered to give out masks to families in their villages who need them.