Senator: Don’t promise war claims payments yet

Sen. James Moylan is concerned that Adelup and the senators who pushed to pass the recent war claims bill – now Public Law 35-61 – are giving war survivors of Japanese wartime atrocities and their descendants a false sense of hope.

Bill 181-35 was passed in December and signed by the governor of Friday.

The legislation authorizes the governor to use General Fund money to pay the reparations.

For the money to be paid, though, the federal government' must agree to a memorandum of understanding with GovGuam, according to the new law. The governor on Friday said the federal government is reviewing the MOU. She expects it to be signed within weeks, so payments can start by the end of this month.

In a press release sent out Monday morning, however, Sen. Moylan encouraged Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and other sponsors of the measure to wait until after the agreement has been finalized to say “when, or even if, our manamko' will be receiving their war claims checks."

Unless the MOU is done, or the feds have committed to a firm deadline to sign it, telling the manamko’ “that claims will be paid 'starting at the end of January,' is essentially providing a sense of false hope to war survivors,” Moylan said. “It is already unfortunate that many of our elders assume that the enactment of this new law guarantees payment, with some anticipating checks in the mail within the coming days.”

Moylan said public servants need to “present the true picture of what Bill 181-35 is all about, in terms of what allows for the claims process to be initiated, and what obstacles actually exist.”

Bill 181

During December's legislative session, a new version of the war claims bill, Bill No. 181-35 was substituted on session floor, which drew criticism from some senators because other senators and the public had no opportunity to review and discuss the bill.

The new version removed the $7 million spending cap. The bill also makes the names of people who are being paid war claims not public and its unclear how officials will ensure that no one is paid via the local statute and again via the federal war reparations bill.

Nevertheless, senators passed the Bill 181 by a vote of 12-3.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas had reacted negatively to the passage of Bill 181-35, saying the legislation “completely surrenders” local war claims payments to the U.S. Treasury, which can dictate the terms and conditions of the mandated memorandum of agreement in order for local checks to be cut for war claimants.

He also warned that it put at risk the federal legislation to pay war claims.

“We are at the federal finish line. To risk this for such a poorly structured local bill that had no debate and purposely excluded input from the people of Guam’s Congressional Office captures the fact that the architects of this are looking for political outcomes rather than true policy solutions,” San Nicolas has said.