Senator: Give tax breaks to those who help fix pools

Sen. Kelly Marsh on Friday introduced Bill 284.

The legislation would give tax credits to people or companies who make upfront contributions to help develop, repair, renovate and maintain the Hagåtña and Dededo public swimming pools.

Both pools have recently been shut down because of unsafe conditions. The pools have been growing algae.

“This bill will provide the Department of Parks and Recreation much-needed tools to better ensure that its pool facilities are properly maintained, thus hopefully preventing the recurrent closures that have been ongoing for at least the last several years,” Marsh wrote in a press release.

Fecal coliform, too much chlorine

On Jan. 16, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency tested the Hagåtña pool and determined the chlorine levels were nearly three times higher than acceptable levels. The pool also tested positive for coliform, a common bacteria found in feces.

On Jan. 31, the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health sent inspectors to the Dededo pool at the request of Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, who received calls from constituents. According to the inspector's report, “the pool water was found to be murky and greenish in color."

Ed Ching, president of the Guam Swimming Federation, has previously said some of the young athletes were complaining of their eyes and throats burning, and at least one person had reported an ear infection believed to have been caused by the swimming pool water.