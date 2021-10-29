Senator: GPA put eggs in one basket 'and the basket is breaking'

Called out by the Guam Power Authority for allegedly trying to derail the financing for the 198-megawatt, $562 million power plant project in Dededo, Sen. Clynton Ridgell said in a statement Thursday he's just pointing out the facts.

The project developer, which is under contract to sell power to GPA once the power plant is up and running, is going through delays and had encountered federal environmental regulatory snags. GPA's deal with the developer is also being questioned, primarily by Ridgell, as to whether the changes after the contract had been awarded still make the deal legal.

In 2019, the consortium that includes state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. and Korea East-West Power was selected as the winning bidder that is supposed to develop and finance the 198-megawatt power plant in the Ukudu area of Dededo. Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction announced in December 2020 it got the $562 million contract to build the power plant for the consortium.

GPA had expected the power plant to be up and running a year from now. The new timeline shows a nearly two-year delay.

GPA General Manager John Benavente is concerned that, at this stage in the process, Ridgell, by asking questions, could cause the financiers to get cold feet.

"We're so close to the financial closing, meaning once they go out and get their money, we're going to be putting metal on the ground. We're that close. And to again put a monkey wrench into this power plant issue. I'm quite concerned. And I think everyone in the community, and the leaders in the community need to try to understand what we're trying to do and the need for it," Benavente said in a meeting with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities on Tuesday.

Ridgell is asking Attorney General Leevin Camacho to review the legality of the changes that were made after the contract had been awarded to the consortium. The consortium got the contract after a competitive bid process in 2019.

Buildup impact?

Benavente has previously shared concerns that a derailment or delay could also adversely affect the military buildup on Guam.

"We're fine as long as there's an end game, meaning there is a generator at the end of this process. Otherwise, I might as well let you know it's a plan for failure. You better hold a moratorium (on the buildup)," Benavente said Tuesday.

A response from GPA to the latest statement from Ridgell was not available as of Thursday's deadline.

Ridgell on Thursday stated, in part, the following:

• The developer was unable to get a Major Source Permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in time for construction of the Ukudu power plant within the time frame GPA submitted as part of a federal court's consent decree. GPA's older power plants have been the subject of federal regulatory fines. Guam law also commits GPA to be a 100% renewable energy user by 2045.

"These permitting issues have led to delays which will ultimately extend the term of the contract beyond the 2045 date for 100% renewable energy that is required by Guam law. This is why I asked the attorney general whether or not this contract is now in conflict with Guam law," Ridgell said.

• GPA agreed to move part of the power plant that would produce 41 megawatts, to Cabras Island, even when GPA initially argued the entire power plant should be built in the Ukudu area of Dededo to keep it from coastal surges in the event of storms or a tsunami.

• GPA is asking the Legislature to waive a law that prevents the construction of fossil fuel-burning power plants within 1,500 feet of a school. The 41-megawatt power plant will be within 1,200 feet of Jose Rios Middle School, Ridgell said.

“It is GPA management, the CCU and the PUC’s own decisions that have led us to where we are today. They decided to build the power plant at Ukudu. They decided to award the contract to KEPCO. They decided to put all of their eggs into one basket and now that basket is breaking."

The people of Guam will ultimately be stuck holding the bag "that is wrought with permitting problems,” said Ridgell.

(Daily Post Staff)