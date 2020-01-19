Sen. Kelly Marsh's committee has subpoenaed the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority to produce documents related to what she called the spending of roughly $497,000 of taxpayer money and how it was used.

“A couple of these documents, labeled 'final' were paid out in full last April. I have been asking for copies of some of them since that time so that the committee, well within its legislative oversight authority, may review them in order to ensure that nearly half a million dollars worth of deliverables, paid for with public funds, are quality products that will serve the community well,” Marsh stated.

“Over the course of this last year, I have had meetings with HRRA staff and members of the board; my office has made phone calls, sent emails, written letters, and sent Freedom of Information Act requests. Yet, numerous of these requested documents have still not been provided."

She added: "The level of reluctance to provide documents a year after they are paid out causes the committee to question, Why the reluctance, what might they be hiding from the public?”

The committee with oversight of the HRRA is scheduled to hold an oversight hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Legislature.

The hearing is to review HRRA’s work, to ensure it’s fulfilling its mandate, and to evaluate its operation and performance, Marsh said.