Senator: 'I truly feel remorseful'

When Guam senators on Wednesday stood together for a moment of silence in tribute to the USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who recently died of complications from COVID-19, as well as other people whose lives were cut short by the coronavirus, Sen. Kelly Marsh remained seated.

And while seated, she also was seen scrolling on her phone while everyone was standing in the solemn moment.

A video of her using her phone during the moment of silence has been shared among members of the public.

Marsh on Thursday said what happened was a misunderstanding.

"At the start of session yesterday, I stood along with my colleagues for a prayer for all those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," she wrote. After the prayer, Marsh said she sat down "to message my staff in preparation for the day's work."

She added: "I did not realize that after finishing, Sen. (Mary) Torres spontaneously requested for a brief moment of silence for those lives that have been lost. I did not realize this until a few moments had passed. If I had heard this call, I most definitely would have risen. I truly feel remorseful over what has happened and want to offer my condolences to the families of the sailor and the five that have passed away due to this virus."

Guam has lost five local residents to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes reached out to counsel Marsh, who expressed that she was remorseful, Barnes' office states.

Marsh stated what happened was unintentional and she apologizes, the speaker's office added.