Sen. Telena Nelson said she previously tested positive for COVID-19, but she waited until the vaccines have already been made available to a larger percentage of the population before getting the vaccine herself.

That's to make sure, she said, that she does not take away from the most vulnerable members of the community.

On Tuesday, she got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

She's among the 115 individuals who got their vaccines during the Department of Public Health and Social Services' village-based vaccination in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, based on data from DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera.

The village-based vaccination clinic complements the services of the University of Guam Calvo Field House vaccination clinic that the Guam National Guard operates, in partnership with DPHSS.

"Now that there's broader outreach for the community, I discerned that it would be an opportune time," Nelson, a major in the Guam National Guard, said. "I waited until the vaccine's already available to many."

The senator said it's a personal choice to get vaccinated or not, but she hopes people learn about the vaccines before making a decision.

Lonita Hainrick, 50, said she misses her mother, sister and brother in Chuuk so she plans to visit them as soon as Chuuk welcomes flights back.

For now, she said, she wanted to make sure she gets vaccinated in preparation for that trip. That's why she went to get her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

"I've been busy at work, almost no time. But I was told it's going to be here today so I went," the mother of four and Toto resident said.

Visiting her mom, grandma

Christina Rodriguez, 31, said she plans to travel to California in June to see her mother and grandmother, after missing her Christmas 2020 visit with them.

At the time, vaccination still wasn't available to people her age.

"The last time I saw them was Christmas of 2019 and early January 2020. I visit them every Christmas but I couldn't do that last year because of COVID. So I plan to see them when I'm fully vaccinated," the Dededo resident said.

Had it not been for her travel, she said, she may not have decided to get the vaccine at all.

"I was concerned to get it. I felt that it was too soon for a vaccine to be used. I am still nervous about it," she said after taking her first Pfizer dose.

Astrophel "Bobby" Briones, 59, said he was initially set to get his first dose in early March but the vaccination was paused for a week, right when he's scheduled to fly to the Philippines.

"Then we got stranded in the Philippines for about a month. Our flights were postponed twice because there were no flights available, and we weren't able to come back until April 4 and then we were in 14-day quarantine," Briones said, after getting his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the MTM clinic.

Briones said he's thankful that he will soon get an added layer of protection from the virus.

"And I heard from my customers and friends about what vaccine seems to be better so I chose to get it," he said. He's a barber helper at Little Tommy's Beauty and Barber Shop in Tamuning.

As of Monday, 67,123 or about 56% of Guam's adult population has been fully vaccinated. The governor's goal is to get 80% or about 100,000 to be fully vaccinated by the time Guam celebrates its Liberation Day on July 21.