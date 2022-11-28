Senator introduces bill to end open burning and detonation

Sen. Sabina Perez introduced a bill to "protect" the island and its people from the toxic exposure created by open burning and detonation of hazardous waste.

According to the findings and intent of Bill 360-36, open burning and open detonation are based on “dirty technology,” with “virtually no emission controls,” which, according to the bill, results in the release of hazardous chemical such as lead, which has been banned in Guam since 1990.

“The practice of open burning/open detonation of military energetic waste containing PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) will facilitate its release and dispersion, thus exposing our community to substances that can cause health effects such as cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility and an increased risk of asthma and thyroid disease,” the bill states.

Most vulnerable among the population, children and individuals with pre-existing heart and lung conditions due to exposure to particulates, the legislation asserted, adding that exposure to the fine particles can lead to heart attacks, asthma attacks and premature death.

According to the bill, open burning and open detonation have resulted in extensive contamination and high cleanup costs "that can reach more than a half a billion dollars at a single site."

"Across the U.S., the sites of open burning of hazardous wastes have led to 54 separate federal Superfund declarations and have exposed the people who live near them to dangers that will persist for generations,” the bill stated.

Perez, in the measure, said it is "necessary" to restore a healthy balance and reciprocity with the environment, saying it amounts to a revitalization of inafa'maolek, an indigenous practice and value centered around harmonious living and peaceful conflict resolution.

The bill also would prohibit a number of hazardous waste activities, such as the improper management or operation of a hazardous waste management facility, the importation or transshipment of hazardous waste into Guam and the use of open burning or detonation for the treatment of hazardous waste.

The bill was authored as the military continues plans to relocate thousands of Marines to Guam, with an open burn/open detonation site situated in the northern part of the island near two of the most populated villages, Dededo and Yigo.

The bill's introduction comes after a Guam Environmental Protection Agency board meeting in October, during which Prutehi Litekyan urged board members for GEPA to be responsible and deny a permit application from the military to continue open burning and detonations at the Tarague Beach site because of the negative effects the island will feel as a result.

"OB/OD operations often result in a lot of contamination from heavy metals and we're concerned that this is taking place in our sole-source aquifer, which provides the majority of our island's drinking water,” Moneka Flores said before arguing the people of Guam are "not worth it" for the military to look for better alternatives to their open burning and detonation plans, according to Post files.

At the time Flores made the statement, Prutehi Litekyan, a local environmental group, filed a lawsuit alleging the Air Force’s open detonation of hazardous materials was illegal.

The lawsuit was dismissed by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, pending the action by GEPA on the application.

Prutehi Litekyan subsequently filed a notice of appeal with the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.