Sen. Joe San Agustin is hoping the third time is the charm for his “Stand Your Ground” legislation.

The Democrat lawmaker previously introduced the measure that seeks to expand the Castle Doctrine in the 34th and 35th Guam Legislatures but the bills never made it out of committee.

“Stand your ground is all about people wanting to defend themselves. Wherever you believe you have a right to be, you have the right to defend yourself,” said San Agustin.

He said Bill 12-36 is an extension of the Castle Doctrine law that allows a person to use force in the defense of his home if they are in reasonable fear of imminent death or serious injury.

Bill 12-36 would allow a person to defend themselves using defensive force, not only when at home, the workplace, or in an occupied vehicle, but also when the person is in a place where he or she has a right to be including walking, at the beach, or in other public or private places where the victim or potential victim may lawfully be.

The legislation also includes a provision that removes the requirement of retreating before using defensive force when a victim or potential victim is outside of the home.

San Agustin said he continues to receive multiple inquiries from members of the public asking him to push the legislation forward.

“I want to continue to march with it until at least it’s heard on the floor,” he said. “If it’s voted down, then I know ... what my colleagues feel about it. I’ll keep introducing it unless there’s a cry by the people saying no, we don’t want it.”

The lawmaker said he is disappointed that it has not been given a chance to be discussed on the legislative session floor.

“Let it have its day in court so to speak,” said San Agustin. “The same way you’re able to defend yourself in the Castle Doctrine law, with this stand your ground (legislation) you can defend yourself outside your house.”

As for concerns from the public, that there would be a “wild, wild, west” mentality with the passage of this legislation, the senator said those who obtain a gun or a concealed carry permit are required to go through specific training with an education campaign that lets carriers know that they “need to be ready for the consequence” when they pull out their gun to use and that they will need to prove that the person was a threat to them and could have caused serious bodily injury or death.