The senator who has oversight over public safety is suggesting that the Guam Police Department investigate "tampering of warrants in the court system" and public safety officers allegedly involved in the drug trade – even if the road investigators will take could lead to his son.

The senator also excused himself from involvement in any oversight over the GPD investigation.

"I realize that several of these allegations would involve investigating a member of my immediate family. This must not prevent you from conducting this investigation," Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, chairman of the 36th Guam Legislature's public safety committee stated in a letter to Police Chief Stephen Ignacio on Friday.

"We must hold everyone accountable, no matter the family relations. These charges should be fully investigated and fully vetted by an official investigation and for the truth to come out," the senator stated.

"To prevent the taint of conflict of interest in this investigation, all oversight duties related to this investigation or these internal affairs issues, shall be empowered upon the co-chairman of the committee on public safety, the honorable Sen. Frank Blas Jr. The people of Guam deserve to know the truth, we cannot leave a cloud of suspicion hanging for years over our public safety system. Let us lift that cloud with the light of truth, for only the truth can set anyone free."

Sen. Terlaje didn't mention his son's name.

Sen. Terlaje's son, Joey Terlaje, resigned from his position as the Department of Corrections deputy director in September 2019 after he was mentioned during trial in a federal criminal case as an alleged associate of former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas. Blas has been sentenced to federal prison after having pleaded guilty to extortion in connection with demanding and receiving bribes for the use of postal mailboxes for drug distribution.

And in a recent federal drug case against Mark Mayo, an associate of convicted drug boss Lovelia Mendoza, Mayo during trial said Joey Terlaje allegedly "was punching some girl in the face."

Sen. Terlaje's letter also asked the GPD chief to investigate "alleged physical abuse by public safety officers mentioned in federal court."

Mayo, who has been found guilty in his drug case, further testified that two of his arrest warrants were "lifted" with the help of Blas, who was a court marshal before he became mayor of Yona.

Joey Terlaje was also a court marshal before he was hired as deputy director at the Corrections Department in 2019. While Joey Terlaje was mentioned in court during Blas' case as an associate of the former mayor, he has not been charged publicly in federal court.