Senator: Number of conservation officers at lowest point locally in ‘quite a long time’

The number of conservation officers at the Guam Department of Agriculture probably is at its lowest point in "quite a long time or ever," Sen. Joanne Brown said during Tuesday's budget hearing with Guam Agriculture officials.

The department currently employs four conservations officers, although it has four recruits and is hoping to bring in eight more, including six limited-term positions funded through American Rescue Plan moneys, according to presentations made at the budget hearing.

Guam Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht said early in the hearing that one of the "most exciting" areas of growth seen within the last three years at the agency has been the department's ability to recruit and promote conservation officers.

"Additionally, with the support of this Legislature for the volunteer conservation program, which has led to recruitment of some of those individuals to serve as permanent conservation officers," Muna-Brecht said.

But Brown later noted that Guam Agriculture had once employed a high of 19 or 20 officers.

"I point this out because, as I look at the compensation amounts, of course your more senior officers are receiving about $51,000 and up, their overtime is only $1,000. And of course they have their specialty pay that's calculated depending on their base salary," Brown said, adding that the budget for conservation officers pales in comparison to some other agencies

She stated further that firefighters are paid an average of $40,000 to $60,000 on top of their base pay, from overtime and specialty pay.

"(Conservation officers have) kind of been left off in the side," Brown remarked.

Muna-Brecht said 20 officers would be a "sweet spot" for the agency. At the moment, with the numbers the department has, conservation officers can perform one shift. Guam Agriculture would like to provide 24/7 coverage, but that would require three shifts.

"If we have eight right now, ... at a reasonable number, to say conservatively 20, we can have three shifts," Muna Brecht said, thanking Brown for recognizing the need for overtime.

"They can be out in the field and then they've hit their max. They want to stay out there, but, you know, how do you balance that?" Muna-Brecht added.

Brown noted that conservation officers do serve a critical role in supporting law enforcement, as money made from abusing natural resources can be channeled into funding other illegal activities.

"And I don't think $1,000 for an entire year of work, considering how limited they are, ... when you're down to barely eight and the remaining four are just recruits that are learning and starting, ... this provides us no support, or even them existing support for just the eight that are here," Brown said.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the legislative committee on appropriations, asked if Guam Agriculture could work on rewriting the job description for conservation officers because their work is similar to federal officers, and rewriting the description may work to the benefit of the local officers.

"If you write it correctly, I know you can get with the (Guam Peace Officer Standards and Training) Commission and you can put them in place. It may not be ... law enforcement, but peace officers. And then they'll have the teeth that they'll need. And that could work to your favor," San Agustin said.