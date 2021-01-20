Days after news broke that the Port Authority of Guam hired a former Department of Corrections officer who was convicted of official misconduct for his role in the conspiracy to bring in methamphetamine to the island's prison, a senator has proposed legislation that would forbid the government of Guam from hiring those who have been convicted of such an offense.

“An official misconduct conviction is serious – it means a government official knowingly abused their position to break the law. It is a brazen act that destroys public trust in government,” stated the legislation's proponent, Sen. Joanne Brown. “Rewarding these individuals with another job in the government of Guam is a slap in the face to law-abiding citizens everywhere. It’s obvious that we cannot trust certain public officials to properly discern right from wrong."

"It’s time to lay down the law: Official misconduct will not be tolerated among GovGuam employees. If you were convicted of breaking the law, specifically a conviction of official misconduct, returning to GovGuam won’t be an option,” Brown, a former Port general manager, stated.

The Port hired Frankie Rosalin as a program coordinator in its maintenance division in November 2020.

The case against Rosalin included text messages between him and a convict in the prison compound's maximum security facility discussing how methamphetamine would be smuggled in, court documents stated. Rosalin cut a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to official misconduct as a misdemeanor and was spared from spending time in prison.

The Office of the Attorney General has stated the hiring of someone who has been convicted of official misconduct is at the discretion of the head of a government entity.

"Bill No. 37-36 (COR), introduced today, will bar anyone with an official misconduct conviction from employment anywhere within the government of Guam," Brown stated Tuesday.

“There are thousands of Guamanians with employable skills who follow the law. We cannot allow corruption and nepotism to undermine our efforts to put an end to corruption and to place our government back on the right track. No one deserves a second chance to abuse the trust of the people of Guam in an official capacity ‒ with a taxpayer-funded paycheck. You will be stopped at the door,” Brown stated.