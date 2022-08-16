The enactment of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act points to the need to end "the outdated practice" of open burn/open detonation for the disposal of military waste ordnance, according to Sen. Sabina Perez.

That sentiment rings particularly true when considering that safer alternatives have already been implemented in several communities, which comply with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency environmental standards and the Department of Defense's safety review, Perez added in a news release.

"Long- and short-term exposures to these harmful emissions are known to lead to heart attacks, asthma attacks, and premature death," Perez stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The PACT Act expands benefits and services for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, including herbicide exposure coverage for Vietnam War veterans who served in Guam, American Samoa, Johnston Atoll and other locations.

Perez raised concerns about open burn/open detonation disposal methods last year when she opposed an open burn/open detonation permit for Andersen Air Force Base and requested the administrator of the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to prohibit open burning of waste ordnance materials, as well as for the agency to deny the military an open burning permit.

The open burn/open detonation site on Guam sits in the north, "near our sole source aquifer that supplies over 80% of our island's population with drinking water," Perez's release stated.

"In January 2022, Earthjustice and the Guam community group, Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian, filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Air Force for its intent to continue to utilize open burn and open detonation practices at Tarague Beach on Andersen Air Force Base," the release added.

The Air Force has asked to dismiss the case and a hearing on the dismissal motion is scheduled for Sept. 28 at the District Court of Guam.

"We have lost our loved ones as a result of toxic exposures. We must honor their memory by making things right by ending the outdated practice of open burning/open detonation," Perez stated in the release.

"Additionally, reducing toxic exposures can address or prevent chronic health issues that our community faces. By healing our land, we can heal our people," she added.

The senator also noted that despite being the most comprehensive legislation to address veterans' health in recent times, the PACT Act did not include two amendments forwarded by the Guam Legislature in Resolution 199-36.

One was to push the date for presumptive exposure to herbicide back to Aug. 15, 1958. The other was to include presumptive exposure to open burn pits on Guam.