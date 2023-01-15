Senators met with chief of the Guam Police Department Stephen Ignacio to discuss efforts to improve recruitment of more officers.

According to a press release from Sen. Chris Barnett, he and other senators had a conversation that served as an “informal ice-breaker” to discuss public safety issues such as the crystal methamphetamine epidemic, response time, visibility, and staffing shortages caused by recruitment and retention issues. Barnett is the chairman of the legislative committee that oversees public safety.

The chairman, in a joint release, said it's clear GPD officers “need more support” and that the community “needs more of them.”

“We have big ideas to address the crime wave crashing on our community,” Barnett stated. “But if we're plagued by top to bottom officer shortages at GPD and other law enforcement entities, the ideas we have for solutions will never get off the ground. We must work urgently to protect an island under siege and show our people that we are doing everything in our power to keep them safe. We have more robberies, more murders and more drugs than I've ever seen. So, if Chief (Ignacio) says he needs more to keep fighting crime, that's what he's going to get.”

According to the release, Ignacio indicated that “standing up a multi-agency task force to combat crystal meth could be the answer if manpower shortfalls are addressed in a meaningful way.”

One of the senators present was Chris Dueñas who told The Guam Daily Post one of the takeaways was fast-tracking the recruitment of new officers.

“That's one of the issues we need to address right away, no question. There's a need to really prioritize recruitment of new officers,” said Dueñas, who thinks getting between 60 to 100 new officers would be ideal.

One of the reasons more officers are important is because of the trickle down effect that occurs if officers on patrol relaying information to the specialized divisions.

“All of that information going up to the special divisions that, right now, are severely undermanned. We're talking about special investigation sections, criminal investigation division, these divisions used to be manned by anywhere between 12 to 20 officers each with very specialized capabilities to go out there and start really cracking down on the enforcement and transfer of some of those bigger cases to the feds,” Duenas explained.

According to the release, Ignacio made it known that recent measures such as pay increases have fallen through, in addition to recruits struggling to pass the high school equivalency test.

Dueñas said one of the ways the issue could be addressed would be to keep interested recruits in the process despite not being eligible at a certain point in time.

“If a person fails a test but still wants to be a cop, why don't we continue to work with that person and see why the test was difficult for them? We shouldn't just turn away possibly an individual who could end up being a good police officer,” the Republican senator said.

“There needs to be a proactive effort,” Dueñas added.