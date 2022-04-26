Senator proposes new use for vacated public health HQ: GCC nursing annex

In November 2019 an electrical fire and its resulting hazards shut down the Department of Public Health and Social Services headquarters in Mangilao. The incident forced a number of its programs and divisions to move into several separate offices, including ones newly leased throughout the island.

Nearly two and a half years later, a group of lawmakers have introduced a bill to breathe new life into the building, which was previously valued by an insurance firm at $5.62 million.

Sen. Amanda Shelton has authored, and six of her colleagues have signed on to support, a bill that transfers the property to the Guam Community College to build a new annex for its nursing and other allied health education programs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I Liheslatura notes that an expanded and updated facility would not only house these programs but would also allow the college’s nursing and allied health students to gain valuable clinical hours at the same facility,” Bill 296-36 stated.

The measure would transfer a property lot equal to 17,717 square meters to GCC, for “developing and constructing” the new annex.

“The pandemic has highlighted the need for us to strengthen our resources, and most especially our human resources. The Guam Community College has taken the initiative to find new means beyond its current footprint to make a new facility to prepare students for healthcare fields a reality,” Shelton said.

Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, along with Sens. Joe San Agustin, Telena Nelson, Mary Torres, James Moylan, Jose “Pedo” Terlaje are co-sponsors.

The measure has the support of Mary Okada, president of GCC, who said the need for additional nurses and allied health professionals has been a challenge for several decades.

“GCC desires to increase capacity to support our allied health professions on island by expanding our nursing and allied health programs,” Okada said. “In order to do this, updated and expanded facilities are needed. Access to the current DPHSS property in Mangilao would allow the college to meet the current and future needs of our island and region.”

Leasing space

Following the Mangilao building's closure in 2019, various divisions were moved to different locations, including newly leased offices.

The department received an initial emergency funding amount of $250,000 for its relocation, according to Post files.

The total amount of rent for one building at Ran Care in Tamuning was $16,500 a month, according to documents previously released in response to requests made under the Freedom of Information Act.

There also are two other locations into which DPHSS had moved.

The Guam Daily Post, on Monday, renewed a request for information on the total rent paid to date.

When asked what DPHSS' long-term plans are in terms of housing their operations, Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokesperson, responded: "Our long-term plan still remains to be in a healthcare facility with (Guam Memorial Hospital) as the governor envisions for the future."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has been in talks with the federal government to use an area near Eagles Field in Mangilao to build a health campus that will include a new hospital as well as facilities for DPHSS and the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

Costly

Whether the Mangilao building will need to be razed and rebuilt from the ground up remains to be seen.

In October 2021, when responding to questions from the Guam Daily Post about why the former DPHSS headquarters hadn’t yet been repaired, the governor’s office stated it was “too costly to renovate,” but did not provide any official report or assessment that estimated the price to fund needed construction work.

But the Department of Public Works stated in a separate interview during that month, that the building eventually will be retrofitted for uses other than for Public Health, but didn’t disclose what those uses were.

Despite public statements to the contrary, DPW Director Vince Arriola said the Mangilao Public Health building never was condemned.

"If it was at that condemned stage, we would have issued a notice of violation, we would have shut it down, my signature would have been on it personally," Arriola previously said. "We weren't going to let that building languish. Absolutely not. It's too valuable a resource of the government."