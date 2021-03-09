Senator proposes policy in favor of women-owned businesses

On International Women’s Day, Sen. Amanda L. Shelton introduced Bill No. 71-36, called the “Support for Women-Owned Businesses Act.”

Co-sponsored by Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes and Sens. Telena Nelson, Mary Torres, and Joanne M. Brown, the legislation seeks to adopt a policy in favor of women-owned businesses under the government of Guam procurement process. As long as these businesses adhere to the criteria set forth by the U.S. Small Business Administration or the Guam Economic Development Authority, government entities must procure supplies and services from these businesses, provided the costs incurred are not more than 105% of the lowest bidder.

According to the measure, eligible businesses must meet the following criteria:

• Licensed to do business and located on Guam;

• At least 51% owned by women;

• Certified as a Woman-Owned Small Business or an Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and

• Owned by individuals who have filed tax returns on Guam for at least three consecutive years.

“As we celebrate International Women's Day and Women's History Month, we must also overcome the economic setbacks that have significantly affected our women-owned businesses,” said Shelton. “History shows us that supporting our community means supporting our women. This bill is a step in the right direction to reflect our island's progress in women empowerment and to ensure an equitable business environment for all.”