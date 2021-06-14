Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho can anticipate some discussion about the enforcement of restraining orders with Sen. Joanne Brown, who said she would broach the issue since she has been contacted by individuals who feel the government has not been responsive when those orders are violated.

"They just feel further victimized," Brown said during a budget hearing Tuesday, adding that she was raising the issue in light of the recent case involving the death of 39-year-old Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana.

The suspect is John Richard Bass III, whom Laguana's sister said had been reported to police multiple times.

Camacho briefly explained that stay-away orders are typically part of a criminal case while protective orders are handled more as civil matters, although these usually run parallel to criminal proceedings.

"The violation of a protective order does become an offense and that could be charged out. But in terms of the enforcement in obtaining the protective order itself, that's handled on the civil side, not through our office typically," Camacho said.

Brown said she empathizes with anyone who feels their safety may be at risk and wants to feel some comfort that orders will be enforced.

"Otherwise not everyone's walking around armed in having to protect themselves and their family. It's just making sure that the judicial process and the legal process is working to protect our responsible citizens in our community," she said, before reiterating that she planned to speak further with Camacho.

Island still lacks chief medical examiner

Another issue brought up during the budget hearing is Guam's ongoing search for a chief medical examiner. Sen. Tony Ada requested an update.

Camacho is chairman of the Commission on Post-Mortem Examinations, which is involved in finding a new chief medical examiner. Although the Office of the Attorney General has been assisting the medical examiner's office in the absence of a chief examiner, Camacho said he has no supervisory authority over that office.

The attorney general's office has been able to help the medical examiner's office purchase new equipment through grants while Camacho said the office – a two-person operation – could use more administrative staff.

In terms of recruitment efforts, an additional forensic pathologist now comes to Guam as needed to perform forensic autopsies, while an agreement with the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority allows its doctor to perform nonforensic autopsies, according to Camacho.

"I believe we've had pretty solid success, with the average time being two to four weeks in order to perform a forensic autopsy. But that's the current situation," Camacho said. "I just signed off on a request to put out an ad back on the National Association of Medical Examiners to recruit, but I can share this is not a problem unique to Guam. Jurisdictions across the country are dealing with a shortage of medical examiners."