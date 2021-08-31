Senator questions amendments to FY22 budget bill for pay raises, studies for pay raises as island economy suffers

During budget discussions, which are slated to end today, some senators have introduced amendments calling for salary increases or studies for salary increases for various professions within the government - from nurses, to teachers and peace officers.

Sen. Joanne Brown, during session on Saturday, said the respective departments and agencies that will be helped “are all very valued members of our community.”

But the senator is also concerned with the government’s and the island’s financial and economic predicament, enough to question whether she'll vote to pass the budget.

“I’ve mentioned this time and time again … we’re living in an artificial economy right now. And we all know if this federal money wasn’t floating all over the place, we’d be in a world of hurt,” she said.

“In a matter of days, we’re going to have thousands of members of our community that are unemployed. A majority of them have obviously been receiving federal funds due to this pandemic, due to the loss of their employment or reduced work hours.”

On Sept. 4, the federally-funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Act, which has poured more than $700 million into the hands of local workers who lost their jobs or work hours.

Also, the third iteration of the Economic Impact Payment program, which has poured more than $200 million into Guam's local community, ends in a few weeks.

Gov. Lou Leon Guererro has $600 in American Rescue Plan funds for which she’s still awaiting federal guidance. She did confirm that they’ve started or are planning to use a portion of it, including $11 million for COVID-19 quarantine facilities and $30 million for the All RISE relief program.

However, as senators have lamented several times during the course of the year and during budget session, Adelup hasn't yet shared how the bulk of the money will be used. In addition, the governor has stood firm that her office alone has the authority to determine the use of the funds.

Several senators as well as Del. Michael San Nicolas have said the funds should be used to help businesses and individuals. On Tuesday, San Nicolas said the governor should consider using more of the ARP funds to increase the $30 million cap on the All RISE program.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation, which is administering the program has said payments will be made on a first-come-first-served basis according to when applications are filed. The payments will end when the cap is reached, official said.

In light of what many people have said will likely be a tough two to three years as the island works to reestablish the tourism economy, which relies on Asian markets recovering from COVID-19, Brown questioned the wisdom of doling out pay raise when constraint today might help families and the island’s situation in the future.

“But what are you gonna answer to those people out there in our community, citizens in our community that have families and obligations that they have to take care of as well that can’t get a job right now … While they’re siting there watching their government … continue to address pay increases (and) studies for pay increases,” Brown added.

“But we must be turning a blind eye to that because we … continue to add to this budget as if everything is fine with the world outside this session hall. And I guess we’ll find out Mr. Chairman, as these payments stop to these members of our community that have been unemployed as a result of this pandemic and if congress doesn’t extend additional funds … then what. What are we doing as a government to help them?”

Brown also noted concerns that adding to the budget even as the Legislature doesn’t have a complete picture of the government’s financial levels in the upcoming fiscal year, may harm some of those agencies that senators are trying to help.

“We are acting as if time is all good and the party is happening and ‘Let’s go carnival’ because we want to champion pay raises and we want to take credit for it. Heck, the press releases are probably ready to go already,” the veteran senator said. “But colleagues I caution you, I’ve spent a lot of time in the Legislature when we’ve had to cut, go back in and cut form operations and salaries, and reduce (operations to) 32-hour workweeks. And that’s even more painful.”

Senators are expected to vote on the budget bill tonight. Once sent to Adelup, the governor will have 10 days to act - signing it into law or vetoing it - otherwise it lapses into law.