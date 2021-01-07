Senator questions 'arbitrary' orders on business closures

Sen. Chris Duenas said Wednesday he is "a little surprised" that a bill seeking to shift the authority to renew a public health emergency from the governor to the Legislature has been met with "such an adversarial approach."

"This legislation is intended to ensure that the coequal branches of government are working together and that the people of Guam speak through the Legislature when they want to speak to the governor," Duenas said. "Because not everybody has the opportunity to go down and have an audience with the governor, but when they have a grievance they come to the Legislature. ... So this bill is designed to make sure that the people's house is open for business."

The measure is called the Restoration of Separation of Powers Act, or Bill 11-36. It would give the authority to renew a public health emergency declaration to the Legislature, rather than the governor, as is current law. This means that unless the Legislature acts, the declaration or any prior renewal would automatically terminate in 30 days.

The bill was introduced by Republican Sens. Duenas, Tony Ada and James Moylan.

Current law already allows the Legislature to terminate a declaration, but that requires a majority vote.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's communications director, called Bill 11-36 "an attempt to violate the separation of powers," adding that no Republican senator opted to terminate the current COVID-19 emergency declaration, "perhaps it is because even they secretly realize that while Europe, the U.K., and much of the United States is cracking under the weight of COVID-19, Guam is better off because the governor made hard choices with the tools they are now trying to take away."

'Arbitrary' approach to restrictions

Duenas, however, said what's important is the dialogue with the Legislature that would happen if Bill 11-36 becomes law.

"I see this bill as an opportunity ... to work with the governor. Particularly, saying that maybe the public health emergency wouldn't end ... but if you look at the executive orders, particularly in the last three months, they seem very selective in terms of what businesses can open. We now have poker rooms and bingo parlors, but no restaurants at 100%, or bars to open," Duenas said.

He added that he believes the community has been watching the succession of executive orders related to the ongoing public health emergency, and have seen "that there is an arbitrary and capricious approach to it."

"That's where the Legislature has the power to step in ... and so this is the Legislature's authority to not just allow for an open-ended declaration of public health emergencies now going into our 11th month," Duenas said.

He also said he does not believe having to seek legislative approval would slow down any reaction to a public health emergency, and that the Legislature is a dynamic entity.

"The Legislature is a coequal branch of government, but I think they're very astute also to know that when we're in the middle of an emergency that you can very well see the governor needs and requires the power the governor has, then I think the Legislature has no problem passing a resolution post haste to ensure that the governor continues on with the authority vested in the governor," Duenas said.