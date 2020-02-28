With concerns surrounding the negative economic impact from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, one senator is writing to the governor to clarify what is being done to protect jobs while also questioning the governor's plan to use unappropriated excess fiscal 2019 revenue.

Sen. Telo Taitague asked the governor to "cite the legal authority that allows her office to use unappropriated excess fiscal 2019 revenue outside of an appropriation by I Liheslaturan Guåhan."

Taitague pointed out that the question centers on a fundamental responsibility of the Legislature, which is to appropriate funds.

“If the government of Guam received revenue in excess of the fiscal 2019 budget, I believe that legislative approval is required to spend any of those funds,” the senator said. “As the legislative appropriations chairman asserted in a statement he made publicly in December of 2019, ‘Nobody can spend any money that’s not appropriated (by the Legislature).’”

Taitague also pointed out that if the government is going to respond to the economic fallout caused by SARS-CoV-2, there needs to be clear and consistent communication between Adelup and the Legislature.

In her letter to the governor, Taitague said the question is based on information from recent media reports as well as what was shared at a meeting “concerning your plan to set aside some of the unappropriated fiscal 2019 revenue in reserve to address any revenue shortfalls associated with the COVID-19 global outbreak.”

“The information requested will help provide my office a clearer understanding of the fiscal condition of this government – considering growing concerns throughout our community about Guam’s capacity to deal with COVID-19 on different fronts, including our tourism industry and limited number of hospital facilities,” she wrote.

Taitague added her concerns that the government of Guam isn’t moving quickly enough to respond to the current situation with the novel virus.

“Unlike Guam, the CNMI government has already started the difficult but necessary process of reducing its fiscal 2020 budget by at least $40 million due to a slowdown in tourism,” she stated.

“Having accurate financial information available to all decision-makers is critical, particularly as the COVID-19 global outbreak continues to threaten our local economy – and the public services our families count on.”