Sen. Joe San Agustin called out the Guam Power Authority for being reluctant in supporting the Guam Department of Education's plans to go solar.

During GDOE’s budget hearing on Thursday, San Agustin, who chairs the committee on general government operations, appropriations and housing, called out GPA as they reviewed GDOE’s fiscal year 2022 budget request.

“Has GPA ever come back to DOE and say this is the best way to do it? Did they do anything other than, they weren’t going to support GDOE going to solar? I am just curious,” San Agustin said.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, “with regards to solar, no.” But noted that the power company was otherwise a good partner with the island’s public schools.

Fernandez pointed out that GPA is conducting LED retrofits at some of the schools this year, but as far as solar, Fernandez was hesitant to debate the benefits.

“Because without real numbers, it’s kind of hard to have the argument on whether it’s going to be more expensive or less when we get into this debate,” Fernandez said.

The department has plans to use solar power at John F. Kennedy High school.

“That’s why we are letting you know. Let’s monitor this. It should be implemented this year, we should be able to see quickly whether there are savings available,” Fernandez said.

Sen. San Agustin pushed communication with GPA not wanting to let the matter sit.

“Well, Jon, the only reason why is because when we were discussing (the issue of going solar) they were very explicit, and they justified across this island they know better than even the solar company.” San Agustin said, referencing an earlier meeting. “I am just curious, they haven’t brought anything to you. I am not going to keep waiting and waiting until the inevitable is true. Solar will make it cheaper."

Looking at expenditures within the GDOE’s budget, San Agustin said it was important to get schools on solar power.

Fernandez said he would discuss it with GPA General Manager John Benavente at their next meeting. San Agustin told him to remind GPA of the potential savings.

“Remind them of how important ... that $13 million you pay a year, if that can go down to $6 (million) and you get the funds to do what you need to do, then we move on,” San Agustin said.

Fernandez agreed.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Benavente for comment regarding San Agustin’s assertion that the GPA doesn't support GDOE's solar efforts. However, GPA requested time to prepare an official response.