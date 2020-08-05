Sen. Therese Terlaje has expressed concern that Guam senators will go into session on Monday to discuss the 2021 government of Guam spending plan without updated estimates on how the pandemic could impact the collection of taxes and fees.

"We have not received adjusted revenues or agency appropriations," Terlaje wrote, in part, to her colleague, Sen. Joe San Agustin, who chairs the budget-writing Committee on General Government Operations. Terlaje heads the tourism and health committee.

"Based on the information provided to our office, the (Office of Finance and Budget’s fiscal year) 2021 revenue projections were estimating a $59 million reduction from fiscal year 2020 adopted levels, and the administration’s FY 2021 revenue projections were estimating a $38.6 million reduction from FY 2020 adopted levels," Terlaje wrote.

"I have also asked the administration and OFB numerous times for the formula used to estimate FY 2020 revenues and FY 2021 revenues so that we can have a complete understanding of how the current economic downturn, tourism industry forecasts, and infusion of CARES Act funds were factored into the revenue projections," Terlaje wrote. "It is important that our revenue projections are grounded in formulas that the body can have confidence in."

Guam's tourism industry has been at a standstill for more than four months now. Last year, Guam saw 1.6 million tourists. This coming budget year, the projection has been around 400,000.

Terlaje added when she met the Office of Finance and Budget last week to review OFB’s revenue projections and proposed agency appropriations, the estimated general revenue projections for FY 2021 were $775.6 million. She stated that figure "coincidently mirrored the adopted revenues for fiscal 2019, and special fund revenue projections for FY 2021 were $216.7 million."