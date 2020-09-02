Senator questions today's session, saying governor doesn't need Legislature to give people $500 in CARES money

Sen. James Moylan is questioning the intent behind holding session on two bills that are supposed to make $500 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act available to residents.

“The governor has said the Guam legislature has no authority on how the governor spends this money,” he stated.

Moylan said based on what the governor has noted, she can give the $500 to residents without the Legislature's actions. Going into session to discuss these bills "only delays getting money to the people", and wastes the people’s time and resources, he stated.

Bills 392-35 and 393-35 address Public Law 35-94, which created the the Ayuda I Mangafa program, which the governor lapsed into law.

The Ayuda I Mangafa program grants $500 for each individual in a qualified family. It's meant to assist families with young adult dependents and individuals with disabilities not included under the federal stimulus authorized by the CARES Act.

In the letter on June 25 to the Legislature, the governor explains why she lapsed it into law, noting some flaws in the law but also saying that Ayuda I Mangafa relies on CARES Act funds and the Legislature has no authority over how these funds are spent.

The governor stated “… I am willing to ignore the legislature’s unintentional overreach into the congressional purse.”

She reiterated that local senators have no oversight of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Yet the courts have been clear, our local legislature cannot re-authorize the use of, or appropriate federal funds once conferred by the federal purse,” the governor stated.

Moylan said if that's the case, then why would the Speaker call senators into session to discuss the two bills?

Bill 392 changes the law's language, awarding $500 to an eligible individual multiplied by the number of qualified children they have.

Bill 393-35 would adopt rules for the Ayuda I Mangafa.

“So the question again is why did the speaker call session on this bill also when the rules apply to how CARES money is spent?” he asked.

New legislation to be introduced

In this morning’s session, Moylan will be introducing legislation that prohibit former elected officials from attaining a government job or contract for a minimum of 12 months from their last day in office.

Moylan introduced a similar version of this measure as an amendment during the discussions on the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Bill (Bill 282-35), however after some technicalities were raised with the exemptions being proffered, along with requests from some of his colleagues for a public hearing on the proposal, according to a press release. Moylan agreed to withdraw the amendment with the intention of reintroducing the proposal as legislation.

“The objective of the amendment (and now legislation) was to end an age-old practice of political patronage where elected officials who either lose an election or opt not to seek re-election are immediately rewarded with a position to lead an agency or serve in the capacity as a special advisor,” the press release states. “Such actions defeat the purpose of the merit system. At the same time, because elected officials such as senators have a great influence over the government’s budget, this opens the doors for potential conflicts.”

The legislation will provide exemptions for employment options in education, healthcare, law enforcement, and if the individual wins a seat in the capacity of another elected office.