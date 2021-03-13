Senator seeks investigation into Land Trust director

Sen. Joanne Brown is requesting an investigation into Chamorro Land Trust Commission Administrative Director Jack Hattig III following the admission that he included a recommendation for a land application swap in a staff report.

It was at the meeting in February in which land agent Lydia Taleu told CLTC commissioners that she felt Hattig coerced her into accommodating the swap, even though she knew it would violate the law.

Earlier in the same meeting, CLTC legal counsel Nicolas Toft stated that he did not believe the commission had the authority to transfer application rights while the original applicant was still alive.

Hattig apologized to Taleu and the commission but said he did not force Taleu to make any changes. He instead admitted that he took the report submitted by Taleu and added his recommendations.

In her letter to the governor requesting the investigation, Brown said Hattig appeared to have committed forgery, adding that the commission has been "plagued" with corruption in the past and that the governor's administration acknowledged this in her first executive order separating the CLTC as its own entity.

"Governor, a statement like this is concerning as it leads one to believe that forgery may be at play," Brown said. "Considering the significant role the CHamoru Land Trust Commission plays in the distribution of lands among its recipients and their families, it is critical that a full official investigation be launched with public scrutiny into the corrective actions that will be taken regarding this incident of potential forgery."

Moving forward, staff reports will be collaborative reports, but the administrator's recommendations and comments will be separately labeled, if any, according to Chairman John F. Reyes Jr.

Reyes had been meeting with CLTC employees regarding the staff reports and the issue involving Hattig and to gather feedback on other issues the employees would like to share. Reyes will be developing a report for the commission.

Adelup had not commented on Brown's request.