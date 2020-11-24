Adelup has yet to spend $41 million of the $117.9 million provided to help the island respond to the pandemic, according to the October report submitted to the Legislature.

The money is supposed to be used or at least encumbered by the end of next month.

Sen. Therese Terlaje notes in a press release that of what has been spent, only a fraction, $513,237 in CARES Act relief funds, was provided to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

She said some additional funds may have been used to assist with pay for DPHSS employees, but the October report that Adelup submitted doesn’t break down the roughly $18.5 million for the executive branch for personnel costs.

She said the administration and agency heads have assured the Committee on Health repeatedly that funding needs are being addressed.

The report does reveal,“the lead agency in the fight against the coronavirus, has been allocated a disappointing amount for its operational COVID-19 response,” Terlaje’s press release states.

“Oversight hearings have exposed that DPHSS services did not extend to medical monitoring of those tested positive for COVID nor was it equipped to care for those with prior health conditions, sometimes was overwhelmed and lagged in tracing despite changes meant to streamline its processes,” she stated.

The island has had 106 fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus. Many of those deaths included people who had underlying health issues that officials said were worsened by the respiratory illness.

“It is perplexing that the lead agency and most critical services vital to our health, safety and overall success against the coronavirus, have been the least prioritized with this funding,” Sen. Therese Terlaje stated. “Especially with the growing surge in positive cases and deaths and our overwhelmed public hospital. I urge the Administration to prioritize the remaining $41 million in CARES funding to public health and GMH. Anything less is unconscionable.”

subhead:

Payroll

Terlaje said the $513,237 includes $313,237 for DPHSS COVID Testing under “Item 1. COVID-19 Related Medical Expenses” of the report and $200,000 under “Item 2. COVID-19 Related Public Health Expenses.”

The report further discloses that DPHSS was allocated $0 dollars under “Item 4. COVID-19 Related Actions to Facilitate Compliance with Public Health Measures.”

In June, DPHSS made a request for an additional $3 million in COVID-19 Relief Funds for the Division of Environmental Health and other programs to assist with compliance and informed the Legislature Oversight Committee that the Governor approved this request in August.

Based on the October report, it is not clear if this funding was received or will be received, the senator said.

However, Lester Carlson of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research confirmed during Monday’s legislative session that no additional CARES money would be allocated from the $41M remaining to DPHSS.”